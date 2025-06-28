UFC 317 Live Results

Tonight, UFC 317 was the culmination of International Fight Week in Las Vegas with two title fights closing the show. In the main event, Ilia Topuria (16-0) and Charles Oliveira (35-10) were battling for the vacant lightweight title. In the co-main event, Kai Kara-France (25-11) was challenging Alexandre Pantoja (29-5) for the flyweight title. Follow along here at Empire Sports Media for live results all night.

UFC 317 Main Card

Ilia Topuria – Charles Oliveira

Alexandre Pantoja – Kai Kara-France

Brandon Royval – Joshua Van

Beneil Dariush – Renato Moicano

Payton Talbott – Felipe Lima

Prelims

Jack Hermansson – Gregory Rodrigues

Hyder Amil – Jose Delgado

Tracy Cortez def. Viviane Araujo by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Terrance McKinney def. Viacheslav Borshchev by Submission – Round 1

Jacobe Smith def. Niko Price by Submission – Round 2

Jhonata Diniz def. Alvin Hines by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)