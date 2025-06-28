UFC 317 Live Results

June 28, 2025

Tonight, UFC 317 was the culmination of International Fight Week in Las Vegas with two title fights closing the show. In the main event, Ilia Topuria (16-0) and Charles Oliveira (35-10) were battling for the vacant lightweight title. In the co-main event, Kai Kara-France (25-11) was challenging Alexandre Pantoja (29-5) for the flyweight title. Follow along here at Empire Sports Media for live results all night.

UFC 317 Main Card

Ilia TopuriaCharles Oliveira

Alexandre PantojaKai Kara-France

Brandon RoyvalJoshua Van

Beneil DariushRenato Moicano

Payton TalbottFelipe Lima

Prelims

Jack HermanssonGregory Rodrigues

Hyder AmilJose Delgado

Tracy Cortez def. Viviane Araujo by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Terrance McKinney def. Viacheslav Borshchev by Submission – Round 1

Jacobe Smith def. Niko Price by Submission – Round 2

Jhonata Diniz def. Alvin Hines by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

