UFC 316 to be headlined by Merab Dvalishvili – Sean O’Malley 2

UFC 316 goes down on June 7th in New Jersey and we now know the main and co-main events. Dana White announced on social media this afternoon that a bantamweight title rematch will be headlining the card. Champion Merab Dvalishvili (19-4) will look to defend his title against the former champion “Suga” Sean O’Malley (18-2).

These two first fought for the title last September at Noche UFC and Dvalishvili won a decision against O’Malley. O’Malley had surgery right after the fight and has hinted that he wasn’t 100% during their first title fight. Nevertheless, Dvalishvili controlled their fight and won a decision to become champion.

We haven’t seen O’Malley since, but we have seen the champion. Dvalishvili turned around and fought arguably the toughest challenger in the division in January, Umar Nurmagomedov. It was an incredible fight and Dvalishvili handed Nurmagomedov his first professional loss and retained his UFC title. Now, these two will run it back on June 7th.