UFC 316 Results: Merab Dvalishvili dominates and submits Sean O’Malley to retain his bantamweight title

In the main event of UFC 316 tonight, the bantamweight title is on the line in a rematch. Merab Dvalishvili (19-4) will look to defend his title for the second time as he takes on the man he defeated to become champion in “Suga” Sean O’Malley (18-2).

For Dvalishvili, he defeated O’Malley by decision last September and then defended his title against the previously unbeaten Umar Nurmagomedov back in January. We haven’t seen Sean O’Malley since he lost the title to Merab and he was promising a new and improved version tonight that would regain the title.

UFC 316 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 316 main event begins O’Malley immediately moving forward. O’Malley looking like he’s trying to be the one to pressure here and he lands a spinning back kick. Merab moving forward now working a lot of feints. Jab from the champion lands and O’Malley circles on the outside.

O’Malley on his bicycle here and he lands a nice jab. Merab really trying to close the distance 90 seconds into the first round. Left hand from Merab lands and O’Malley fires a shot to the body. Another nice jab lands for O’Malley. Combination from Dvalishvili and now another. Tons of pressure here from the champion.

Right hand from O’Malley glances and then both men trade lefts. Merab right back on the pressure and O’Malley tries to come forward behind a big right hand. Big left from Merab and O’Malley trips against the fence. O’Malley gets back up but he’s taken right back down by Dvalishvili.

O’Malley uses the fence to stand right back up but Merab has a body lock here. O’Malley breaks free only to eat a combination from Merab. The pace is fast and furious as to be expected in a Merab Dvalishvili fight. Left hook from Merab and now he goes right back on the takedown attempt.

O’Malley with great takedown defense but the champion gets him down. Big shots from Merab and he settles into the guard of O’Malley. Another big elbow from the champion. More elbows and O’Malley is just trying to control posture here. The round ends and it’s 1-0 Dvalishvili at UFC 316.

Round 2

Here we go with the second round and they touch gloves to begin. O’Malley controlling the center to start the second as Merab circles on the outside. Spinning kick from O’Malley falls short. Right to the body from O’Malley but he eats a clean combination from Merab and that stiffened him up a bit.

Big right hand now lands for O’Malley but Merab takes it well. Merab heavy on the pressure here and O’Malley is trying to stay away from the fence. Nice left hand from Dvalishvili and then he throws a body kick. Combination from Merab and he tries to chain it into a takedown but O’Malley shrugs him off.

Halfway through the round and Merab is constantly in motion and he’s pushing forward here. Body lock for Merab but O’Malley breaks away. Huge left straight lands from O’Malley but Merab lands a big right. Combination now from the champion. Nice combination from the champion and he chains it into a takedown attempt.

O’Malley’s takedown defense is on point tonight and he breaks away. Right hand now from O’Malley and a big right from Merab. The round ends with a flurry and I have it 20-18 Dvalishvili.

Round 3

Entering the third at UFC 316 and I think the champion has taken the first two rounds. They touch gloves and here we go with the third round. Merab really going after O’Malley to start the third and he tries for a takedown. O’Malley defends and lands a big shot. Right back on the takedown attempt from Merab Dvalishvili and he picks up O’Malley and slams him to the ground.

Full guard here and Merab lands an elbow. O’Malley trying to control posture here more than anything while Merab is landing short shots. 90 seconds into round three and O’Malley has to get up to avoid being down three rounds. Body shot and now one up top for the champion.

Three minutes left in the round and O’Malley is trying to get some separation here. Merab’s top pressure and his base is very strong here. O’Malley just can’t shake him and now we are halfway through the round. O’Malley is doing everything he can to get space but he’s about to give up his back now. Knees to the body now from Merab and O’Malley scrambles.

Two minutes left in the round and O’Malley is back to his feet but Merab still has ahold of him. Knees to the thigh from Merab. O’Malley nearly breaks free but Merab takes him right back down. A minute left to go and O’Malley trying again to get back to his feet. Another takedown from the champion followed by a nasty knee to the body. Dvalishvili locks up a choke and it’s deep. O’Malley taps and this was one-way traffic for the champion at UFC 316.

Merab Dvalishvili def. Sean O’Malley by Submission – Round 3