UFC 316 Results: Kayla Harrison submits Julianna Pena to become bantamweight champion

In the co-main event of UFC 316, the women’s bantamweight title is on the line. Two-time champion Julianna Pena (11-5) will look to defend her title successfully for the first time as she takes on former PFL champion and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Kayla Harrison (18-1).

Kayla Harrison has been elite everywhere she’s gone in terms of her combat sports career. She climbed to the top of the Judo world and she became a world champion in PFL. Tonight was her chance to become a champion inside the octagon. To do that, she would have to beat arguably the toughest woman in the division in two-time champion Julianna Pena.

UFC 316 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 316 bantamweight title fight opens with Pena taking the center. Harrison floating out the jab and now she throws a front kick. Both just feeling things out here in the opening minute. Big left straight lands for Harrison. Harrison working her way closer behind her left hand. Pena on her backfoot here.

Pena throwing out her jab and she eats a leg kick. Front kick from Harrison. Harrison gets the clinch with three minutes to work in the round and she pushes Pena against the fence. Big trip from Harrison and she’s immediately in side control. Big moment here from the challenger. Pena trying to work back to half guard here and she eats some shots from Harrison.

Harrison in half guard and now Pena gets to butterfly guard. Full guard now and Harrison is looking to posture up. Less than two minutes left in the opening round and Harrison lands a nasty elbow. Body and head shots landing for Harrison in the closed guard. Harrison looking to posture up again. Illegal upkick from Pena and that causes a break in the action. The referee takes a point and now they are back to striking. Round ends and it’s 10-8 Harrison after one at UFC 316.

Round 2

They touch gloves and here we go for round two. Pena starts the striking with a left and Harrison fires one back. Low kick now from Harrison and now a combination. Harrison getting Pena against the fence here and she throws a combination. Pena fires one back to get a little distance.

Body kick from Harrison and Pena fires back a combination. Low kick now from Harrison. Body lock from Harrison and she pushes the champion against the fence. Nice knees from Harrison in the clinch. Pena doing a really good job of defending takedowns here but she’s getting controlled against the fence.

Takedown for Harrison straight into full guard with half a round to work. Harrison lands a nice short elbow and another. Pena trying to get some distance but she’s eating some big shots from Harrison. Pena trying to attack submissions here but she’s eating big shots. Scramble from Pena and she’s trying to use the fence to get back up. Harrison gets the back and just uses her strength to push Pena back down.

Harrison attacking an arm triangle here but I don’t think she has enough time to get this, ten seconds left and Harrison locks in nasty kimura. Pena taps and this one is over. Statement made for Kayla Harrison as she’s now a UFC champion.

Kayla Harrison def. Julianna Pena by Submission (Kimura) – Round 2