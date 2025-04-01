UFC 316 adds title fight between Julianna Pena and Kayla Harrison

UFC 316 goes down on June 7th in New Jersey and we now know the main and co-main events. Dana White announced on social media this afternoon that a women’s bantamweight title fight will be the co-main event as champion Julianna Pena (11-5) takes on Olympic Gold Medalist and former PFL champion Kayla Harrison (18-1).

This is the fight that needed to happen and it’s finally happening. Starting with the champion, Pena regained the bantamweight title last October after she won a questionable decision against Raquel Pennington. It was Pena’s first fight since her loss to Amanda Nunes in 2022 but she bounced back with a decision win to regain the title. Now, she’ll take on her toughest test at 135.

Kayla Harrison made her octagon debut at UFC 300 with a dominating win over Holly Holm. She followed that up with a decision win over Ketlen Vieira in October and now she’s getting her dream opportunity against the champion Julianna Pena.