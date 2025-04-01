UFC 316 adds title fight between Julianna Pena and Kayla Harrison

April 1, 2025

UFC 316 goes down on June 7th in New Jersey and we now know the main and co-main events. Dana White announced on social media this afternoon that a women’s bantamweight title fight will be the co-main event as champion Julianna Pena (11-5) takes on Olympic Gold Medalist and former PFL champion Kayla Harrison (18-1).

This is the fight that needed to happen and it’s finally happening. Starting with the champion, Pena regained the bantamweight title last October after she won a questionable decision against Raquel Pennington. It was Pena’s first fight since her loss to Amanda Nunes in 2022 but she bounced back with a decision win to regain the title. Now, she’ll take on her toughest test at 135.

Kayla Harrison made her octagon debut at UFC 300 with a dominating win over Holly Holm. She followed that up with a decision win over Ketlen Vieira in October and now she’s getting her dream opportunity against the champion Julianna Pena.

Mentioned in this article:

More about: