UFC 315 will feature Valentina Shevchenko – Manon Fiorot for the flyweight title

UFC 315 goes down on May 10th from Montreal and the PPV will feature two title fights. Dana White announced a ton of fights on Instagram tonight and included in that announcement was the co-main event of the PPV in May. Valentina Shevchenko (24-4-1) officially kicks off her second title reign as she defends her title against Manon Fiorot (12-1).

I’m a little shocked by the announcement because after Zhang Weili dominated Tatiana Suarez, I figured Weili would be moving up to challenge Shevchenko. However, before the two P4P champions can meet, Shevchenko will have to go through the number one flyweight contender.

Manon Fiorot absolutely deserves this shot at UFC 315. Fiorot lost her first professional fight by split decision and she’s a perfect 12-0 since including 7-0 inside the octagon. Her last two wins were incredibly impressive over Rose Namajunas and Erin Blanchfield. She’s been banging the drum for a title shot for a while now and he’s finally getting that opportunity.

UFC 315

Valentina Shevchenko once against cemented herself as the best flyweight in the world last September at Noche UFC. Shevchenko concluded her trilogy with Alexa Grasso by dominating her over the course of five rounds to regain the flyweight title that she lost to Grasso back in 2023.

In that loss to Grasso, Shevchenko was going for an incredible eighth successful title defense. However, a crucial mistake led to her getting submitted. They ran things back at the first Noche UFC and the two fought to a draw after some questionable scoring. I had the fight for Shevchenko. She left no doubts with the third fight and now she’ll begin her second reign against the very dangerous Manon Fiorot.