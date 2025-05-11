UFC 315 Results: Valentina Shevchenko retains against Manon Fiorot

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

In the co-main event of UFC 315, the women’s flyweight title is on the line. The champion Valentina Shevchenko (24-4-1) officially begins her second reign as champion as she takes on number one contender Manon Fiorot (12-1).

For Shevchenko, she was looking to successfully defend her title to start this second title reign. Back in 2023, Shevchenko was upset by Alexa Grasso when she was going for her eighth title defense. After a draw in their rematch, Shevchenko dominated their trilogy bout last September to regain the title and tonight, she was looking to beat Fiorot.

Manon Fiorot lost her professional debut but has since won 12 straight fights. Since making her UFC debut, she’s gone an impressive 7-0 and last March, she earned this title shot with a dominant win over Erin Blanchfield. She entered the octagon tonight as the betting favorite to dethrone the great Shevchenko.

UFC 315 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 315 co-main event begins with a touch of the gloves. Fiorot takes the center and opens with a jab. Shevchenko lands a leg kick and now a right hand. Fiorot trying to close the distance early and Shevchenko is light on her feet. Right hand from the champion stiffens up Fiorot and the challenger immediately backs off.

That right got her attention in a big way. Both trade leg kicks in the center and Shevchenko lands a nasty counter. Fiorot tries to come forward again but eats a sharp combination from the champion. Counter right from Shevchenko. Another nasty right hand from Shevchenko. The nose is bloodied by Fiorot and she eats another big right from Shevchenko.

Another big right stiffens up Fiorot and her nose might be broken. Fiorot’s leaking right now and Shevchenko is looking very confident. Shevchenko catches a kick and takes Fiorot down. Half guard for Shevchenko here and she’s looking to advance position. Short body shots here from champion. The round comes to a close and it’s a dominant opening round for Shevchenko at UFC 315.

Round 2

Entering the second round and Fiorot looked lost in between rounds. She needs to gain confidence here before Shevchenko gets too far out in front. Nice lead right from Shevchenko. Fiorot tries to shoot for a takedown and she eats a knee from Shevchenko. Fiorot on a single leg here but she can’t get the champion down.

Shevchenko breaks free and they’re back to striking. High kick attempt from Fiorot is blocked by Shevchenko. Spinning back kick to the body and a jab from Shevchenko lands. Lead right for Shevchenko. Piston-like jab from Shevchenko lands and Fiorot backs away to reset.

Fiorot forces a clinch and both trade knees. Shevchenko gets a takedown but Fiorot scrambles and gets right back to her feet. Step-in right hand from the champion. Body lock from Shevchenko and she nearly gets a takedown but Fiorot shows tremendous takedown defense and they’re back to striking.

Jab from Shevchenko. Level change from Fiorot and she’s trying hard for a takedown here. Knees to the thigh from Fiorot. She has the back of Shevchenko against the fence and continues just landing knees to the thighs. Fiorot lands an elbow on the break and they’re back to striking. Right hand from Shevchenko but Fiorot level changes and gets a takedown. The round ends and it’s a Fiorot round.

Round 3

Entering the third at UFC 315 and I have it 1-1. Low kick from Shevchenko starts the striking and now a body kick. Fiorot trying to close the distance and you can tell she’s going to try and wrestle here. Low kick from Shevchenko. Fiorot shoots but Shevchenko defends that shot with ease and now she lands another leg kick.

Stiff jab from the champion and Fiorot closes the distance. Low kick from Shevchenko and Fiorot gets a body lock. Elbow from Fiorot. Double jab from Fiorot and she feels like she’s gaining control of the momentum in this one. Level change from Fiorot and they end up in the clinch. Three straight knees to the body from Fiorot.

Inside leg kick from Shevchenko. They clinch and both land knees. Fiorot gets a body lock and she pushes the champion back against the fence. Knee to the body from Fiorot and they break. Spinning backfist lands clean from Shevchenko and Fiorot desperately shoots for a takedown. Great takedown defense from Shevchenko here.

Fiorot is desperately trying for a takedown but she can’t get her down. The round ends and I lean towards the champion. 29-28 Shevchenko on my card at UFC 315.

Round 4

Close third round and this could be anyone’s fight as we enter the championship rounds. Low kick from Shevchenko and Fiorot presses forward. Right hand from Shevchenko and now a leg kick. Side kick from Fiorot. Two nice right hands from Shevchenko and now a spinning back kick. Lead right now from Shevchenko.

Fiorot grabs ahold of Shevchenko and pushes her against the fence again. Short knees from Fiorot as the crowd starts to become a little restless. Fiorot trying desperately for a takedown here. They break and Shevchenko lands a right. Knee to the body lands perfectly from Fiorot. Fiorot tries for a takedown but Shevchenko gets away with ease.

Spinning back kick lands perfectly from Shevchenko. Fiorot gets a body lock again and lands a knee. She pushes the champion against the fence with 90 seconds left in the round. They break free with just over a minute left in the round. Low kick from Shevchenko. Big takedown from Shevchenko but Fiorot gets right back to her feet. Knee to the body from Fiorot and another. Fiorot gets dropped by Shevchenko just before the end of the round bad and that clinches the round for the champion. I have it 39-37 at UFC 315.

Round 5

Entering the final round and Shevchenko can’t wait for the round to start. It feels like she smells blood in the water. Two nice right hands land for Shevchenko. Fiorot is really pressuring here in the opening minute. Right from Shevchenko and they clinch. Both land nice knees and Fiorot pushes Shevchenko against the fence.

Knee to the thigh from Fiorot. They break free and a left straight lands for Shevchenko. Level change for Shevchenko but Fiorot shrugs her off. Side kick to the body from Fiorot and Shevchenko lands another spinning backfist. Fiorot gets ahold of Shevchenko and pushes her against the fence. Superman punch for Shevchenko and they clinch again.

Two minutes left in this one and Shevchenko lands two right hands. Nice combination from Fiorot and then she goes right back to the clinch. Knees in the clinch here from Fiorot. Less than a minute left in this one and Fiorot gets to the back of Shevchenko. They break with 40 seconds left. Inside leg kick from Shevchenko. Right hand from Shevchenko and these two start trading. The fight ends and I have Shevchenko retaining at UFC 315.

Valentina Shevchenko def. Manon Fiorot by Unanimous Decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)