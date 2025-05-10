UFC 315 Results: Natalia Silva puts on a clinic against Alexa Grasso

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

On the main card of UFC 315, we will see the return of a former world champion. Alexa Grasso (16-4-1) will make the walk for the first time since she lost the flyweight title as she takes on surging top contender Natalia Silva (18-5-1).

Grasso shocked the world back in March 2023 when she submitted Valentina Shevchenko to become the flyweight champion. After the two fought to a draw in their second fight, Grasso lost her title to Shevchenko last September, tonight she was looking to take a step back towards regaining her title.

Standing her in way was Natalia Silva. At one point in her professional career, Silva was 6-5-1 through 12 fights. Since that point, she hasn’t lost going 12-0 overall and 6-0 inside the octagon. Silva was hoping to pickup the win tonight at UFC 315 which would vault her into serious title contention.

UFC 315 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 315 flyweight starts with a leg kick from Grasso. Big head kick from Silva and now a nasty leg kick. Silva is very light on her feet and Grasso lands a jab. Body kick and a combination from Silva. Another nice combination from Silva and Grasso lands a jab. Both lands jabs in the center.

Big leg kick and a nasty combination from Silva and that definitely got the attention of Grasso. Another combination finished with a leg kick from Silva. Stiff jab lands for Grasso. Side kick to the body from Silva and now a check left. Another combination from Silva and she’s looking great halfway through the first round.

Silva slips on a kick and Grasso gets desperate trying for a takedown. Silva gets back to her feet and she’s able to break free back to distance. Leg kick from Silva and Grasso lands a double jab. Counter lands flush for Silva. Side kick to the face from Silva lands. Another head kick now from Silva. Check left hook now from Silva off the Grasso jab. The first round ends and it’s a clear first round for Natalia Silva at UFC 315.

Round 2

Entering the second and the former champion has to get going here and get Silva out of her comfort zone. Grasso tries to come forward with her jab but she eats a counter left from Silva. Nice jab lands for Grasso but she eats another combination from Silva. Nice leg kick lands for Natalia Silva. Head kick now from Silva.

Grasso just can’t get comfortable in there with the movement and volume of Silva. Combination from Silva as Grasso tries to come forward. Beautiful counter hook from Silva lands. Side kick now from Silva. Grasso tries to push forward but again, it’s Silva who lands there. The speed advantage is massive right now for Natalia Silva.

Jab from Grasso lands nicely. Leg kick and a left hook now from Silva. Another check left lands for Silva and now a jab. Grasso is definitely looking frustrated in there. Huge counter left hook lands flush for Silva as Grasso tries to come forward. Grasso needs to land something big to try and get some momentum here.

Another check left from Silva on the entry from Grasso. Right hand now from Silva and now a jab. Grasso enters but eats another combination. Head kick and a right hand now from Silva. Check left from Silva and now another head kick. Grasso gets close in the pocket and both trade big shots as the bell sounds. 20-18 Natalia Silva at UFC 315.

Round 3

Entering the final round and I think the former champion needs a finish here. She tries pushing forward with a big right hand but she eats a couple of nice counters from Silva. Right hand from Grasso and a left counter from Silva. Leg kick now from Grasso but Silva comes right back with a perfect 1-2.

Grasso pushes forward and shoots for a takedown. She’s on a double but Silva defends well. Grasso has a body lock against the fence and she’s trying hard for a takedown. Silva reverses the position but Grasso lands a couple of really nice knees in the clinch. Big elbow from Silva and they break. Jab now from Silva and Grasso pushes forward.

Double jab from Grasso. Head kick from Silva blocked by the former champ. Massive combination from Silva lights up Grasso and stiffens her up. Grasso backs Silva up and throws a big combination of her own against the fence. Silva breaks away and she lands a left of her own.

Leg kick from Grasso lands and Silva fires one back. Front kick now from Natalia Silva and a beautiful side kick backs Grasso up. Grasso pushes forward but eats a nasty combination. Jab from Silva and Grasso resets. Massive head kick lands flush for Silva and it cuts Grasso open. Check left now from Silva. Spinning heel kick from Natalia Silva and now a front kick. What a beautiful striking performance from Silva. The fight ends and this is going to be a shutout for Natalia Silva at UFC 315.

Natalia Silva def. Alexa Grasso by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)