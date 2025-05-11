UFC 315 Results: Jack Della Maddalena dethrones Belal Muhammad

In the main event of UFC 315, the welterweight title is on the line. The champion Belal Muhammad (24-3, 1 NC) will defend his title for the first time as he takes on top contender Jack Della Maddalena (17-2).

Belal Muhammad went 9-0, 1 NC in ten fights starting in April 2019 to earn a title shot against Leon Edwards last July in London. Muhammad largely dominated their fight and won the welterweight title. With his solid boxing, incredible cardio and wrestling, Muhammad was looking to have an extended run as welterweight champion.

That desired extended run started tonight with a defense against Jack Della Maddalena. JDM lost his first two professional MMA bouts but has since won 17 fights in a row including going 7-0 in the UFC. His last fight was a year ago when he stopped Gilbert Burns and tonight, he was looking to become world champion.

UFC 315 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 315 main event starts with immediate pressure from Della Maddalena. Body kick fired back from Muhammad and Della Maddalena is working his jab right away. Low kick from Muhammad and Della Maddalena fires a right down the center. Long combination from JDM and Muhammad lands a nice counter left.

Both men trade jabs in the center. Big right hand over the top lands for Muhammad. Another nasty right hand from Muhammad. Combination now from the champion and now a step-in left. Combination from Della Maddalena stiffens up Muhammad. Beautiful right hand now from JDM. Long jab from Muhammad lands.

Jab from Muhammad and now a head kick. Powerful calf kick lands for Della Maddalena. Left uppercut lands clean for Della Maddalena. Jab to the body from Della Maddalena. Right to the body from Muhammad and he mixes in a takedown attempt. Della Maddalena defends well but Muhammad lands a clean combination against the fence. Della Maddalena circles away.

Right hand from Muhammad and now he’s upping the pressure. Combination against the fence with both men landing. Close first round but I lean Della Maddalena at UFC 315.

Round 2

Entering the second and Della Maddalena opens immediately with a jab. Pressure here from JDM and Muhammad misses wildly with a right hand. There’s a crisp right from Muhammad and now a combination. Head kick from Muhammad and a jab from Della Maddalena. Long right hand lands from Della Maddalena.

Crisp right hand from Della Maddalena and now a beautiful 1-2. Body kick from Muhammad but Della Maddalena is landing really clean from range here. Two straight body shots from JDM. Right hand now from Muhammad and now another. Lead uppercut from Della Maddalena and a jab from Muhammad.

Right straight from Della Maddalena and now an inside leg kick. Combination from Muhammad. Right hand now from Muhammad and he uses that to get to a takedown attempt. Muhammad is deep on an attempt here and he abandons. Two right hands on the break for Muhammad but Della Maddalena lands a combination. Big right hand lands for Muhmmad. Counter left now from Della Maddalena. The round ends and I have the challenger up 20-18 at UFC 315.

Round 3

Entering the third round and Della Maddalena just appears a step ahead through two rounds. Leg kick from JDM opens things up. Lead left hook lands from Muhammad and now a 1-2. Big combination from JDM. Right now from Muhammad. Triple jab from Della Maddalena and Muhammad’s nose is busted open.

Body kick from Muhammad. Both men trade left hands. Lead jab from Muhammad and he’s upping his pressure. Another jab and a 1-2 from Muhammad. Combination from Della Maddalena and now he’s the one coming forward. I do not understand the game plan at all from Muhammad. Right hand from Muhammad and one comes back from Della Maddalena.

Right hand lands clean for Muhammad. Double jab now from the champion. Step-in right lands flush for Della Maddalena. Check left hook from Muhammad. Lead knee lands for Muhammad. The champion is upping his pressure now and he lands a combination. Both men land big shots. Body kick from Muhammad. Clean right lands down the middle from Della Maddalena.

Muhammad presses Della Maddalena against the fence and starts firing. Della Maddalena fires back and now Muhammad fires back. Takedown attempt from Muhammad. The round ends with big shots from both men and it’s Muhammad best round but I think Della Maddalena takes the third.

Round 4

Entering the fourth at UFC 315 and I have JDM winning all three rounds so far. Combination from Muhammad and he’s trying to up the pressure. Right hand from Della Maddalena gets some space. Combination now from Muhammad and it looks like he’s trying to really pressure the challenger.

Another combination from Muhammad. Nasty combination from Della Maddalena and that slows down Muhammad immediately. 1-2 from Muhammad lands clean. Check right from Della Maddalena as Muhammad tries to close. Muhammad is doing everything he can to close the distance and both men are landing big shots.

Muhammad eats the worst of that exchange and now he’s on a takedown attempt. Muhammad gets Della Maddalena down and he gets the back. Della Maddalena gets to his feet and breaks free from Muhammad. Two minutes left in the round. Two big rights from Muhammad and they break. Della Maddalena is the one pressing forward now but he eats two big shots from Muhammad. Right hand from Muhammad.

Muhammad gets deep on a double leg but Della Maddalena defends with ease. Muhammad gets Della Maddalena against the fence and he lands nice knees. Big shots from Muhammad and Della Maddalena separates. Counter right lands from Della Maddalena and the round ends. I give the fourth to the champion but I have JDM up 39-37 entering the final round.

Round 5

Entering the final round and Belal Muhammad might need a finish here at UFC 315 to retain his title. Right hand lands from Della Maddalena and now the champion is back on the pressure. Combination and a head kick from Muhammad. Lots of pressure from Muhammad here. 1-2 now from the challenger.

Both men trade left hands. Two straight clean rights from Della Maddalena and now a knee. Huge right hand from Muhammad. Combination from Muhammad and Della Maddalena fires back. Muhmmad is cut open and the champion gets a big takedown with three minutes left in this one.

Short shots from Muhammad and now some elbows. Della Maddalena forces a scramble and he gets back to his feet with two minutes left in the round. Right hand now from Muhammad. Both men trade big elbows in the center. Left land from Della Maddalena briefly wobbles Muhammad.

Big combinations from Della Maddalena and then he briefly clinches. Muhammad gets a takedown out of that. Della Maddalena gets back to his feet and now a knee from JDM. Left hand from Della Maddalena. Huge combination from Della Maddalena. The fight ends and because of damage it should be 49-46 Della Maddalena.

Jack Della Maddalena def. Belal Muhammad by Unanimous Decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)