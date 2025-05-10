UFC 315 Results: Aiemann Zahabi wins questionable decision in a war with Jose Aldo

Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

On the main card of UFC 315, former featherweight champion and “The King of Rio” Jose Aldo (32-9) returns. The former champion is taking on a surging bantamweight contender in Aiemann Zahabi (12-2). This fight was supposed to take place at bantamweight, but Aldo was unable to make the weight. Because of that, the two agreed to fight at 145.

Starting with Aldo, he retired after a loss to Merab Dvalishvili a couple of years ago. However, he ultimately decided to return last year and defeated Jonathan Martinez. After that, he suffered a split decision loss to Mario Bautista in a fight that many including myself thought he won. He’s looking to get back in the win column tonight against Zahabi.

Aiemann Zahabi was looking for the biggest win of his career tonight. He was getting to fight a true legend in front of his home crowd and a win would be his sixth win in a row. If he was able to beat Aldo, he would find himself in serious contention at 135.

UFC 315 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 315 featherweight contest kicked off with a touch of the gloves. Aldo immediately starts pressing forward with a high guard. Both men just feinting here in the first minute. Aldo lands a jab to get the striking started. Double jab now from Zahabi and a high kick from Aldo. Stiff jab lands for Aldo.

Step in knee and a combination from Aldo. Huge combination from Aldo and Zahabi might’ve gotten hurt there. Right hand now from Aldo and there’s a massive speed advantage for the former champion. Zahabi throws a right but eats a massive counter that gets him off-balance.

Nasty combination to the body from Aldo and that seemed to hurt Zahabi. Aldo can seemingly land anytime he wants early on. Right over the top from Aldo. Nasty leg kick now from Aldo. Zahabi fires his own combination but nothing lands there. Zahabi starting to press forward now and that could be key for him.

He gets Aldo against the fence and he throws a big combination. However, he eats a ton of massive shots in return from the former champ. Zahabi lands big but Aldo lands big as well. The round ends and it’s 1-0 Aldo at UFC 315.

Round 2

Entering the second round and I think Zahabi found something there at the end of the first round. He needs to fight with a ton of forward pressure. They touch gloves and here we go. It’s Aldo who starts the second round moving forward but Zahabi lands a nice knee to the body. Jab from Aldo and he’s back to pressing forward.

Leg kick now from Zahabi. Lead left now from Aldo. Leg kick from Zahabi and now a double jab. Jab from Aldo and a body kick from Zahabi. Two nice jabs now from Zahabi. Two crisp jabs now from Aldo. Zahabi pressing forward but he eats a combination. Nasty rip to the body from Aldo. Zahabi coming forward with a ton of pressure but Aldo lands another nasty shot to the body.

Left hand from Zahabi and Aldo fires back a combination. Another nice left lands for Zahabi. Both men trade jabs in the center. Two minutes left and this round is definitely up for grabs. Left hand from Aldo and there’s a little cut over the eye of Zahabi. Left over the top from Zahabi and Aldo lands three straight jabs.

Round still feels up for grabs with 40 seconds left. Nice leg kick from Zahabi and Aldo lands a nice jab. Nice jab from Zahabi and now a left. Another left from Zahabi. Right counter from Zahabi and Aldo fires a big shot back. Flying knee from Aldo and the round ends. I lean towards Aldo and I have him up 20-18.

Round 3

Entering the final round and it’s either tied up or Aldo up two entering the final round. Aldo starts things out with a big combination. Right over the top from Aldo. It seems like Aldo has caught a second wind to start this final round. Lead elbow from Zahabi and Aldo lands a knee. Jab from Aldo.

Combination lands nicely for Zahabi. Another nice knee from Aldo followed by a left. Left hand from Zahabi and now a knee to the body. Aldo drops Zahabi badly with a right hand and a nasty head kick. Aldo is all over him but can’t find the finishing blow and Zahabi has recovered.

Jose Aldo went all out and now he’s exhausted. Zahabi fires a combination and Aldo shoots for a takedown. Aldo falls back to his guard and there’s two minutes left in the round. Zahabi is in the guard and Jose Aldo is dead tired here. Zahabi is firing elbows. Big elbows from Zahabi and there’s 90 seconds left in the round.

One minute left in the round and Zahabi needs to go all out for a finish here. More big elbows from Zahabi. Nasty elbow from Zahabi and Aldo is cut open. More nasty elbows from Zahabi and the round ends. That round could’ve gone to either but considering Aldo dropped Zahabi twice, I lean towards giving him that round. Either 30-27 or 29-28 Aldo in my opinion.

Aiemann Zahabi def. Jose Aldo by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)