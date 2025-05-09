UFC 315 Main Event Preview and Prediction: Belal Muhammad – Jack Della Maddalena

Credit: Craig Kidwell-Imagn Images

Tomorrow night in the main event of UFC 315, the welterweight title is on the line. The champion Belal Muhammad (24-3, 1 NC) will defend his title for the first time as he takes on top contender Jack Della Maddalena (17-2).

Starting with the challenger, JDM earns this shot after going an impressive 7-0 inside the octagon. Della Maddalena was originally supposed to face Leon Edwards back in March at UFC London but after Shavkat Rakhmonov couldn’t make this title fight, JDM got the call. The last time we saw him was March 2024 when he finished Gilbert Burns in the third round of their fight.

He’ll have his hands full with the champion tomorrow night. After years of staying patient and waiting, Belal Muhammad finally got his title shot last July against Leon Edwards. Muhammad put on the performance of his career and won a decisive decision against the former champion. Since April 2019, Muhammad has gone 10-0, 1 NC in his last eleven fights.

UFC 315 Prediction

One thing that people don’t give Belal Muhammad enough credit for is his striking. His boxing is very good and he’s proud of the progress that he’s made in the boxing department. While he said he thinks he would win a straight-up boxing match with Jack Della Maddalena, we know that his boxing is going to setup his wrestling and that’s where this fight will be decided.

Jack Della Maddalena’s ability to defend takedowns will give us the result of this fight. If Muhammad is able to pressure him all throughout the fight and get him down with relative ease, I think the champion is going to retain at UFC 315. However, if JDM is able to keep this fight standing and he’s the one leading with pressure, I think he can give Muhammad a lot of issues.

While I really like JDM, I think this is Belal Muhammad’s fight to lose. I just think he has the striking to nullify JDM and I’m not sure Della Maddalena will be able to holdup against the pressure and wrestling of Muhammad. Give me the champion to retain at UFC 315.

Prediction: Belal Muhammad by Decision