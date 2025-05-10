UFC 315 Live Results

Tonight, UFC 315 goes down in Montreal and there are two title fights that headline the card. In the main event, welterweight champion Belal Muhammad (24-3, 1 NC) takes on top contender Jack Della Maddalena (17-2). In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko (24-4-1) defends her title against number one contender Manon Fiorot (12-1). Follow along below for live results from tonight’s PPV.
UFC 315 Main Card
Belal Muhammad – Jack Della Maddalena
Valentina Shevchenko – Manon Fiorot
Benoit Saint-Denis – Kyle Prepolec
Prelims
Jessica Andrade – Jasmine Jasudavicius
Modestas Bukauskas – Ion Cutelaba
Marc-Andre Barriault def. Bruno Silva by KO – Round 1
Daniel Santos def. Jeong Yeong Lee by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Bekzat Almakhan def. Brad Katona by KO – Round 1