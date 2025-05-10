UFC 315 Live Results

Tonight, UFC 315 goes down in Montreal and there are two title fights that headline the card. In the main event, welterweight champion Belal Muhammad (24-3, 1 NC) takes on top contender Jack Della Maddalena (17-2). In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko (24-4-1) defends her title against number one contender Manon Fiorot (12-1). Follow along below for live results from tonight’s PPV.

UFC 315 Main Card

Belal Muhammad – Jack Della Maddalena

Valentina Shevchenko – Manon Fiorot

Jose Aldo – Aiemann Zahabi

Alexa Grasso – Natalia Silva

Benoit Saint-Denis – Kyle Prepolec

Prelims

Mike Malott – Charles Radtke

Jessica Andrade – Jasmine Jasudavicius

Modestas Bukauskas – Ion Cutelaba

Navajo Stirling – Ivan Erslan

Marc-Andre Barriault def. Bruno Silva by KO – Round 1

Daniel Santos def. Jeong Yeong Lee by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Bekzat Almakhan def. Brad Katona by KO – Round 1