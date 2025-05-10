UFC 315 Live Results

May 10, 2025

Tonight, UFC 315 goes down in Montreal and there are two title fights that headline the card. In the main event, welterweight champion Belal Muhammad (24-3, 1 NC) takes on top contender Jack Della Maddalena (17-2). In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko (24-4-1) defends her title against number one contender Manon Fiorot (12-1). Follow along below for live results from tonight’s PPV.

UFC 315 Main Card

Belal MuhammadJack Della Maddalena

Valentina ShevchenkoManon Fiorot

Jose AldoAiemann Zahabi

Alexa GrassoNatalia Silva

Benoit Saint-DenisKyle Prepolec

Prelims

Mike MalottCharles Radtke

Jessica AndradeJasmine Jasudavicius

Modestas BukauskasIon Cutelaba

Navajo StirlingIvan Erslan

Marc-Andre Barriault def. Bruno Silva by KO – Round 1

Daniel Santos def. Jeong Yeong Lee by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Bekzat Almakhan def. Brad Katona by KO – Round 1

