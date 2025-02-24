UFC 315 adds Jessica Andrade – Jasmine Jasudavicius

UFC 315 goes down in Montreal on May 10th and the card is starting to fill out. Tonight, the promotion announced a flyweight matchup between a former champion and a rising contender. Former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (26-13) will be taking on surging Canadian contender Jasmine Jasudavicius (13-3).

Starting with the former champion, she’ll be looking to bounce back in this next fight. The last time we saw Andrade was back in September when she took on Natalia Silva and lost by decision. Prior to that, Andrade had won two fights in a row over Marina Rodriguez and Mackenzie Dern.

Like Jessica Andrade, Jasmine Jasudavicius has some history with Natalia Silva as that’s who she fought in her UFC debut back in 2022. Like Andrade, Jasudavicius also lost to Natalia Silva. After back-to-back wins following that loss to Silva, Jasudavicius suffered her only other defeat inside the octagon to Tracy Cortez.

Since the Cortez loss back in 2023, Jasudavicius has won four fights in a row. Most recently, she took on former bantamweight title challenger Mayra Bueno Silva who was making her flyweight debut. Jasudavicius was dominant with her wrestling in picking up the decision win. With a win over Andrade at UFC 315, Jasudavicius would find herself in the mix to take on the top five.