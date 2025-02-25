UFC 315 adding Jose Aldo – Aiemann Zahabi (Report)

UFC 315 goes down in Montreal on May 10th and the card is starting to fill out. This morning, a new report is out regarding a big time bantamweight matchup featuring a legend that’s being added to the card. Reporter Benoit Beaudoin has reported that former featherweight champion and hall-of-famer Jose Aldo (32-9) will be taking on Canadian contender Aiemann Zahabi (12-2).

Starting with Zahabi, this is a golden opportunity for the 37-year-old contender. While Zahabi is getting up there in age, he’s rising through the ranks at 135 pounds. Zahabi has won five fights in a row to earn this shot against Jose Aldo. Most recently, Zahabi defeated Pedro Munhoz back in November.

Jose Aldo lost to Petr Yan for the UFC bantamweight title back in 2020. Following that loss, Aldo made one more run towards the title with three straight wins before suffering a loss against Merab Dvalishvili. After that loss, Aldo retired from MMA and had three boxing matches before returning to the octagon last year.

Aldo returned in May and looked great against Jonathan Martinez picking up the decision win. He then fought in October against Mario Bautista and lost a split decision after Bautista largely just held Aldo against the fence throughout the fight. It wasn’t a great fight at all and Aldo was very frustrated. Now, the “King of Rio” gets his chance to get back in there against a game opponent in Zahabi.