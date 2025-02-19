UFC 314 will feature five-round matchup between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett

Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 314 goes down on April 12th from Miami and Dana White announced the card this evening on Instagram Live. White announced that the co-main event will be a five-round fight between former title challenger Michael Chandler (23-9) and Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett (22-3).

This is truly going to be a sink or swim moment for Paddy The Baddy. The former Cage Warriors champion made his octagon debut back in 2021 and he’s gone 6-0 with four finishes. He’s stepped up in competition along the way but this will by far be the stiffest test for him. His last fight came in London back in July when he submitted King Green.

There’s not a fighter in the UFC that you can say is more exciting than Michael Chandler. The former Bellator champion has been all action all the time since he made his octagon debut a few years ago. Chandler is just 2-4 in his six UFC bouts, but he’s earned bonuses in five of the six fights.

His last fight came in November when he had a rematch against Charles Oliveira. After losing the majority of the fight, Chandler came on like a bat out of hell and nearly finished Do Bronx in the fifth round. He came up short but he’s ready to get right back in there and derail the Paddy Pimblett hype train.