UFC 314 Results: Yair Rodriguez dominates and spoils the debut of Patricio Pitbull

Tonight on the main card of UFC 314, we saw the promotional debut of a former world champion. Patricio Pitbull (36-7) made his highly anticipated octagon debut as he took on former interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez (19-5).

For Patricio Pitbull, this debut was a longtime coming. Arguably the most decorated champion in the history of Bellator finally made the jump to test himself against the best fighters in the world. He entered the octagon tonight on the heels of his final Bellator title defense last March when he stopped Jeremy Kennedy in the third round.

Yair Rodriguez was looking to get back on track tonight and play spoiler for the Pitbull debut. Rodriguez desperately needed a win after he had lost two fights in a row. Rodriguez lost a title unification bout against Alexander Volkanovski and then last February he was submitted by Brian Ortega. For different reasons, both men needed a win at UFC 314.

UFC 314 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 314 featherweight contest kicks off with Pitbull taking the center of the octagon. Both men trying to feel out the range here in the opening 30 seconds. Very tentative opening minute as both men are just feeling things out here. Leg kick and a left hand lands for Rodriguez to start the striking and that was fast.

I think the speed surprised Pitbull there. Pitbull feints a right and then blasts a leg kick. Side kick from Rodriguez and then a front kick. Another front kick from Rodriguez and he looks as fast as ever. Leg kick from Pitbull. Rodriguez closing the distance here and he lands a leg kick. Right hand just misses from Rodriguez.

Jumping kick from Rodriguez. Pitbull hasn’t thrown much at all here and he eats a head kick from Rodriguez. Nasty body kick from Rodriguez and Pitbull gets a body lock. He goes for a trip and Rodriguez defends. Combination from Pitbull and there’s a minute left in the round. Front kick from Rodriguez. Pitbull trips him and gets him to the ground with 30 seconds to work. Pitbull does nothing with the position and the round ends. 1-0 Rodriguez at UFC 314.

Round 2

Entering the second round and Patricio Pitbull has to get it going here after that flat first round. Both men light on the feet as the second round begins. Head kick from Pitbull and now a low kick. Another slow start to the round and a minute has already gone by with not much thrown by either man.

Nice left hand from Pitbull and then they both exchange big shots. Now they are fighting and Pitbull lands another nice shot. Low kick from Pitbull and Rodriguez throws one back. Rodriguez throws four kicks in a row but none of them land. Pitbull closes the distance and gets a takedown.

Rodriguez gets right back to the feet and they’re striking again. Low kick lands for Rodriguez and now a combination. Two straight big kicks from Rodriguez and now Pitbull fires a right hand. Nice 1-2 down the middle from Rodriguez. Big takedown attempt from Pitbull but Rodriguez stays upright. The round ends and it’s 2-0 Rodriguez at UFC 314.

Round 3

Entering the final round and Pitbull needs a finish or he’s going to lose his octagon debut. Third round begins and there still doesn’t appear to be any urgency from Patricio Pitbull. Both men exchange leg kicks and the first minute of the final round is already gone.

Right hand from Yair Rodriguez lands and now a body kick. Nice left to the body lands for Pitbull and now a 1-2. Big right hand from Pitbull and now he’s trying to fight with more urgency. Three minutes left in the round and it’s starting to feel like Pitbull is going to need a miracle to win this one.

Right over the top lands for Pitbull and another big shot. Rodriguez lands a big shot and down goes Pitbull with just over two minutes left in the round. Big shots from Yair Rodriguez. Huge elbows from Yair Rodriguez and this one might be close to getting stopped. Patricio Pitbull nearly pulls off a miracle armbar but Rodriguez breaks free. One minute left and now both men are going for leg locks. The fight ends and this should be an easy 30-27 for Yair Rodriguez.

Yair Rodriguez def. Patricio Pitbull by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)