UFC 314 Results: Paddy Pimblett dominates and stops Michael Chandler

In the co-main event of UFC 314 tonight, we saw a lightweight matchup that was scheduled for five rounds. Former title challenger Michael Chandler (23-9) was looking to get back in the win column and become the first man to defeat Paddy Pimblett (22-3) inside the octagon.

For Michael Chandler, he’s fought nothing but the best of the best since making his way over to the UFC. He’s fought Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and Dan Hooker. Despite being in every single fight, Chandler was only 2-4 inside the octagon entering tonight. This fight was really going to tell us a lot about his future inside the octagon.

Since making his octagon debut, Paddy Pimblett was 6-0 entering tonight. However, the biggest knock on Pimblett was his lack of real competition. That all changed tonight when he was taking on one of the most powerful lightweights in the promotion. With a win, Pimblett would show the world that he’s truly one of the best at 155.

UFC 314 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 314 co-main event begins with a touch of the gloves. Pimblett pops a jab to start the striking. Chandler very light on his feet and he eats a leg kick from Pimblett. Another nasty calf kick lands for Pimblett. Body kick now from Pimblett who is doing a good job of keeping distance with his kicks.

Massive right hand just misses from Chandler and Pimblett lands another kick. Body lock from Chandler and he gets a huge takedown 90 seconds into the round. Chandler has the back of Pimblett here and he’s controlling the right arm of Pimblett which has him stuck against the fence. Nice knee to the body from Chandler.

Pimblett working his way up against the fence here and he lands a couple of nice back elbows. Chandler slams him back to the ground and lands a couple of really big right hands. Pimblett gets back to his feet and Chandler presses him against the fence. Pimblett tries to jump a triangle and it forces a scramble that gets him back to distance.

Big right hand lands for Pimblett and now a low kick. Right hand from Chandler lands and a head kick from Pimblett. Pimblett is pressing forward here not giving Chandler a ton of respect. Pimblett misses on a combination and Chandler lands a left. Jab from Chandler lands clean. Round ends and I have it 1-0 Chandler at UFC 314.

Round 2

Entering the second round and that first could’ve gone to either fighter. They touch gloves and here we go in the second with a big jab from Pimblett. Another nice jab from Paddy Pimblett. Combination just misses from Chandler. Pimblett is winning the striking here with his ability to fight from range.

Both men exchange leg kicks. Long combination from Pimblett and now a right hand. Calf kick from Pimblett and now a head kick. Another big combination from Pimblett and he is touching up Chandler in the second. Three minutes left and Chandler is looking to close the distance.

Takedown attempt from Chandler and he slams Pimblett down. However, Pimblett works his way back up to his feet. Chandler slams him down and gets his back. However, Pimblett shakes him off and now he’s on top. Pimblett immediately starts attacking an arm triangle. Chandler scrambles but Pimblett gets his back. 30 seconds left and it’s all about survival for Chandler. The round ends and I have it 1-1 at UFC 314.

Round 3

I have it even but all the momentum is with Paddy Pimblett right now. He looks fresh in between rounds and Chandler looks dejected. Pimblett goes right back on the pressure to start the third. Flying knee from Pimblett busts Chandler open and Pimblett is going for the kill here.

Chandler tries to throw back but Pimblett is all over him. Pimblett shoots in and slams Chandler down. This is a beating right now and it’s all Paddy Pimblett. Three and a half minutes to go in the round and Chandler is just gushing blood right now. Chandler is just trying to survive here.

Big elbows from Pimblett halfway through the round. Huge left hand from Pimblett as soon as Chandler tries to explode. Pimblett goes to the mount and he just starts raining down elbows. This one is over and Paddy Pimblett just had his signature moment.

Paddy Pimblett def. Michael Chandler by TKO – Round 3