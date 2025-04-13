UFC 314 Recap: Alexander Volkanovski regains the featherweight title after a war with Diego Lopes

In the main event of UFC 314 tonight, the vacant featherweight title was on the line. Former champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-4) was looking to regain the featherweight title as he took on top contender Diego Lopes (26-6).

We are less than two years removed from Volkanovski being ranked number one in the P4P rankings. However, back-to-back knockout losses in lightweight and featherweight title fights have many wondering if there’s anything left in the tank. Volkanovski was out to prove tonight that he still has plenty left and prove that he’s the best current featherweight in the UFC.

To do that, he would need to defeat Diego Lopes. Lopes has risen to the top of the division like a rocket. He gave Movsar Evloev all he could handle two years ago in his octagon debut on just a few days’ notice. He earned a contract that night and has gone 5-0 since which included a win over Brian Ortega. Tonight, he was looking to finish his climb to the top by becoming featherweight champion.

UFC 314 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 314 main event begins with a touch of the gloves. Lopes holds the center as Volkanovski tries to work his way in with feints. Nice leg kick from Volkanovski starts the striking. Lots of kicks early on from the former champion. Lopes remaining composed just feeling things out in the opening minute. Nice jab from Lopes lands.

Lopes catches a kick but nearly eats a spinning backfist from Volkanovski. Low kick now from Lopes. Big right over the top from Volkanovski and Lopes lands a nasty uppercut. Big shots from both men during that exchange. Right over the top just misses from Lopes. Big kick from Volkanovski.

They come together and both men land big shots. Nice body shots from Lopes on the break. Right straight from Lopes and Volkanovski pushes forward and lands a big right over the top. Lopes shakes it off but that landed clean. 1-2 just misses from Lopes. Big right and a left hand wobbles Lopes. He acknowledges the former champion and Volkanovski is all business.

Big jab lands from Volkanovski. Both men trade jabs and Volkanovski gets a body lock. Big takedown from Volkanovski and Lopes works his way back up against the fence. Nasty knee from Volkanovski and now two big left hands. Trip from Volkanovski and he’s throwing bombs. The round ends and that was a statement from Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 314.

Round 2

Entering the second round and Diego Lopes needs to gain some respect from the former champion. They touch gloves and here we go. Lopes moving forward and Volkanovski is popping the jab. Two straight kicks from Volkanovski. Lopes is plotting forward just trying to find the range to land something big.

Big leg kick from Volkanovski but Lopes lands a nice counter right over the top. Combination from Volkanovski but Lopes does land a nice counter left on the break. Takedown attempt from Volkanovski but Lopes defends well. Lopes throws a combination on the break but nothing lands clean.

Halfway through the round and Lopes eats a jab. Lead left misses badly from Lopes. Double jab from Lopes lands. Check left hand from Volkanovski. Combination from Volkanovski and he rocks Lopes with a left hand. Volkanovski immediately goes for a takedown but Lopes defends with ease. Lopes seems recovered and they are back to distance.

Leg kick from Volkanovski and Lopes lands a counter combination. Nice right hand and a beautiful jab from Volkanovski. Another combination lands from Volkanovski and he lands a clean jab on the exit. Stiff left now from Volkanovski. Lopes drops Volkanovski out of no where to end the round. That could’ve swung the round but I still lean 2-0 Volkanovski.

Round 3

Entering the third at UFC 314 and it’s either 1-1 or Volkanovski 2-0. Check left hook from Volkanovski starts the striking and now a jab. Big jab from Volkanovski and Lopes fires back a combination. Right hand now from Volkanovski and a jab from Lopes. Double jab from Lopes.

Combination from Lopes and he’s starting to gain some confidence here. Big leg kick and now a right hand from Volkanovski. Counter right lands nicely from Lopes. Beautiful jab from Volkanovski and now a left hook lands clean. Lopes has a helluva chin because that landed flush.

Lopes pushes forward but eats two big right hands from Volkanovski. Huge right hand now from Volkanovski and both men trade lefts now. 90 second left in the round and Volkanovski lands a really nice right hand. Level change from Volkanovski and Lopes defends well. Jab from Volkanovski and Lopes fires one back.

Right hand lands from Volkanovski and now a check left hook. Body kick lands nicely from Lopes. Big right over the top from Volkanovski and Lopes fires one back. The round comes to a close and I have it 3-0 Volkanovski.

Round 4

Fourth round at UFC 314 is underway and Volkanovski opens with a combination. Nice leg kick from the former champion and now a left. Lopes is plotting forward looking to throw but he eats a 1-2 from Volkanovski. Another nice jab from Volkanovski. Body kick from Volkanovski and now both men land big shots in the clinch.

Lopes landed a clean right on the exit. Leg kick now from Lopes. Lopes throws a combination but he’s a bit out of range. Step in jab lands cleanly for Volkanovski and now another jab. Another big jab from Volkanovski and he’s just landed the jab at will right now. Lopes hurts Volkanovski with a clean right to the eye and Lopes is going for the kill.

The eye is really bothering Volkanovski and Lopes is throwing heat. Volkanovski is firing back now as he’s regained his footing. Huge moment there from Diego Lopes. Diego Lopes is stalking Volkanovski here. The round ends and it’s 3-1 on my card.

Round 5

Entering the final round at UFC 314 and this could still be anyone’s fight. Lopes is right on the pressure to start the final round. Volkanovski lands a check left and then a right over the top. Jab from Volkanovski and another jab. Huge right over the top lands clean from Volkanovski.

Both men stand in the pocket and land big shots. Big right over the top and a jab from Volkanovski. Another stiff jab from Volkanovski and a combination from Lopes. Big leg kick from Lopes. 1-2 lands cleanly for Volkanovski and a right hand lands for Lopes.

Left hand lands cleanly for Volkanovski. Lopes pushing forward and he eats another jab from Volkanovski. Another left hand from Volkanovski. Combination from Volkanovski and a leg kick from Lopes. Big jab from Volkanovski and he’s landing it consistently now. Lopes pushes forward with a big combination. One minute left and both men trade big shots.

Jab from Volkanovski and both men trade big shots. Lopes is going all out trying to bait Volkanovski. Volkanovski lands a clean left hand. Step in shot from Volkanovski. Right hand from Volkanovski and they trade combinations at the buzzer. Think Alexander Volkanovski takes this one 49-46.

Alexander Volkanovski def. Diego Lopes by Unanimous Decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)