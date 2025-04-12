UFC 314 Full Live Results

UFC 314 goes down in Miami tonight and it’s arguably the best card of the year thus far. In the main event, the vacant featherweight title is on the line as former champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-4) takes on Diego Lopes (26-6).

The co-main event of the evening is a five-round lightweight matchup between former title challenger Michael Chandler (23-9) and Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett (22-3). Chandler is looking to bounce back while Pimblett is looking to remain undefeated inside the octagon while picking up the biggest win of his career. Following along below for live results from UFC 314.

UFC 314 Results

Alexander Volkanovski def. Diego Lopes by Unanimous Decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

Paddy Pimblett def. Michael Chandler by TKO – Round 3

Yair Rodriguez def. Patricio Pitbull by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jean Silva def. Bryce Mitchell by Submission – Round 2

Dominick Reyes def. Nikita Krylov by KO – Round 1

Dan Ige def. Sean Woodson by TKO – Round 3

Virna Jandiroba def. Xiaonan Yan by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Chase Hooper def. Jim Miller by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Julian Erosa def. Darren Elkins by TKO – Round 1

Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Sedriques Dumas by TKO – Round 1

Sumudaerji def. Mitch Raposo by Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Marco Tulio def. Tresean Gore by TKO – Round 2

Nora Cornolle def. Hailey Cowan by Submission – Round 2