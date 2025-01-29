UFC 314 adding Jim Miller – Chase Hooper

UFC 314 goes down on April 12th from Miami, Florida and the promotion is hard at work filling out what’s expected to be an incredible card. Yesterday, we learned of a really fun lightweight matchup that’ll go down on the card. X user McGregorRousey2 was actually the first to break the news that Jim “A-10” Miller (38-18) would be taking on Chase Hooper (15-3-1).

Starting with Chase Hooper, this is a big opportunity for him to extend his current winning streak and make another step towards contention at 155 pounds. When Hooper made his octagon debut, he was 7-0-1 and he won his debut by submission. Hooper has always had very good grappling, but he was very raw in his striking.

That showed in his first loss when he was beaten by Alex Caceres. Starting with that fight, Hooper went just 2-3 in five fights. However, since that stretch, he’s really turned things around. He’s won his last four fights and now he gets to fight Jim Miller at UFC 314.

Jim Miller just keeps on going. Last year, Miller was dedicated and focused to fight on 300 and he became the only fighter to fight on the promotion’s historic 100th, 200th, and 300th numbered cards. Unfortunately for Miller, he was beaten up pretty badly by King Green in that fight.

Having fought at UFC 300 and with him losing the way that he did, many wondered if he’d retire. However, Miller decided to keep going and he fought Damon Jackson in November at MSG. Miller made a big statement by submitting Jackson in the first round and now he’s fighting Chase Hooper. Since October 2021, the 41-year-old Miller is 6-2 in his last eight fights.