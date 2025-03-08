UFC 313 Results: Ignacio Bahamondes submits Jalin Turner in the first

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Tonight on the main card of UFC 313, we will see an absolute banger in the lightweight division with a spot in the rankings on the line. 13th ranked Jalin Turner (14-8) will look to defend his ranking against the surging Ignacio Bahamondes (16-5).

Jalin Turner entered the octagon just 1-3 in his last four after a five-fight win streak. That said, two losses were by split decision and the other was a fight that he should’ve won by knockout had followed up instead of trying to do a walk-off. Tonight, he was looking to show that he’s still one of the best in the world.

Bahamondes earned a contract on The Contender Series back in 2020 and he’s gone 5-2 inside the octagon since making his debut. He had back-to-back knockouts in his last two fights and he was looking to take Jalin Turner’s ranking at UFC 313.

UFC 313 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 313 lightweight contest kicked off with a touch of the gloves. Bahamondes opens things immediately with a leg kick. Both men step into the pocket and throw big power shots. Turner ups his pressure and he eats a counter from Bahamondes. Bahamondes nearly lands a head kick and he eats a counter combination from Turner.

Bahamondes grabs a body lock but Turner pushes him to the ground and he ends up on top. Nasty elbow lands for Turner. Bahamondes trying to get some distance but he eats a big shot which forces him to bring Turner back into the defensive guard. Bahamondes landing some elbows from the bottom and then Turner lands another elbow.

Bahamondes throws up his legs and locks in a triangle. It’s deep and Turner taps quickly. Huge submission win for Bahamondes.

Ignacio Bahamondes def. Jalin Turner by Submission – Round 1