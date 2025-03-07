UFC 313 Preview and Prediction: King Green – Mauricio Ruffy

Kicking off the main card tomorrow night at UFC 313 is a fight that promises to produce fireworks. The always entertaining King Green (32-16-1) will look to stop the hype train of Mauricio Ruffy (11-1).

Starting with Ruffy, he’s a member of the Fighting Nerds camp from Brazil which has really taken off over the last year. Ruffy earned a contract on The Contender Series and he’s won his first two UFC bouts. He will remind you of a conventional Conor McGregor when he strikes and has very similar precision and power.

Standing across from him tomorrow night is King Green. Green will be looking to bounce back after his loss to Paddy Pimblett last summer. Prior to the loss to Pimblett, Green completely dismantled Jim Miller at UFC 300. He’s looking to have a vintage King Green performance tomorrow to begin the PPV main card.

UFC 313 Prediction

When it comes to speed and overall striking, the advantage is going to be with Mauricio Ruffy. However, his last performance did give me a little pause. Ruffy slowed down considerably when he couldn’t finish James Llontop and he dropped a round in that fight.

If he cannot finish King Green, he’s going to be in some trouble. Green is going to be in his face and he’s going to be talking to him. Green has very good boxing and he’s very slick overall on the feet. He’s not going to make it easy on Ruffy. We’ve seen Green get checked by big power and Ruffy does have the power to check him.

However, I can also see a scenario playing out where Green wins a decision because of his volume and Ruffy’s gas tank. I wouldn’t feel comfortable betting on Ruffy with the odds so great, but I’m still going to pick him. I think the Fighting Nerds will have him ready to go and I think he gets the W at UFC 313.

Prediction: Mauricio Ruffy by TKO