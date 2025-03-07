UFC 313 Preview and Prediction: Curtis Blaydes – Rizvan Kuniev

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The featured prelim of UFC 313 which feature one of the best heavyweights in the promotion welcoming a promotional newcomer. Former interim title challenger Curtis “Razor” Blaydes (18-5) will take on Rizvan Kuniev (13-2-1, 1 NC).

Starting with Kuniev, I’m frankly shocked he’s getting this opportunity out of the gate. The former Eagle FC heavyweight champion earned a contract from The Contender Series back in August with a first round finish. Prior to that, he had defeated former PFL champion Renan Ferreira but he fight was overturned after Kuniev test positive.

The last time we saw Curtis Blaydes was over the summer when he had his interim title fight against Tom Aspinall. Blaydes actually checked the chin of Aspinall a couple of times before getting caught just after a minute into the fight. For years, Blaydes has been one of the best in the UFC. He has wins over the likes of Jailton Almeida and Alexander Volkov.

UFC 313 Prediction

I think that Curtis Blaydes is going to fight like a man who has been disrespected tomorrow night. I’m struggling to see where the big advantage is for Kuniev in this fight. Blaydes is the better wrestler and Blaydes is the better striker. I don’t think Kuniev will just be able to hold Blaydes against the fence for three rounds and that might be his path to victory.

I think the fight actually gets settled in the striking. We’ve seen Blaydes put guys away on the feet (just ask Chris Daukaus). I think Blaydes finds a big shot on the feet in the opening round and I think the former title challenger makes a huge “Y’all must’ve forgot” statement at UFC 313.

Prediction: Curtis Blaydes by TKO