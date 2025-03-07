UFC 313 Main Event Preview and Prediction: Alex Pereira – Magomed Ankalaev

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Tomorrow night in the main event of UFC 313, the light heavyweight title is on the line. Arguably the biggest star in the sport right now, Alex Pereira (12-2), will look to defend his title against arguably his toughest challenger in Dagestan’s Magomed Ankalaev (20-1-1, 1 NC).

Starting with the challenger, this shot at the belt feels long overdue yet it’s actually Ankalaev’s second shot at the belt. His first title shot came against Jan Blachowicz in a less than entertaining bout that ended in a draw. After that draw, Ankalaev fought to a No Contest against Johnny Walker before knocking him out in the rematch. His last fight came against Aleksandar Rakic and he won a decision.

Alex Pereira is looking to defend his light heavyweight title for a fourth time tomorrow night. This man has been on such an incredible run. He moved up to light heavyweight in 2023 and beat Jan Blachowicz by decision. Since that decision win, he’s 4-0 with four knockouts in four title fights. The UFC’s light heavyweight king has been their most active champion and he’s fighting for the fourth time in less than 12 months tomorrow night.

UFC 313 Prediction

When Ankalaev was campaigning for this fight, he said that he wouldn’t shoot for a takedown in the first three rounds. He talked about how he would strike with Pereira and he believed that he would knock out the light heavyweight champion. His post about not shooting for a takedown has since been taken down (no pun intended).

I think Ankalaev is going to shoot for a takedown within the first half of the first round tomorrow night. His success rate is going to tell the story at UFC 313. If Pereira can defend takedowns and slam home his leg kicks, I think he’s going to stop Ankalaev. However, if he cannot stop takedowns, we are in for a long night of grappling and control.

There’s a big part of me that wants to pick Ankalaev. He can hold his own on his feet and he is definitely the better wrestler. However, there’s just something special about Poatan that gives me pause when writing these predictions. I don’t think this magical ride is over yet and I think it will continue beyond tomorrow night. Give me Alex Pereira within the distance to retain his UFC title.

Prediction: Alex Pereira by TKO