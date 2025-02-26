UFC 313: Justin Gaethje now faces Rafael Fiziev in the co-main event

Credit: Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

UFC 313 goes down next week from Las Vegas and the event has a new co-main event. Former interim champion Justin Gaethje (25-5) was supposed to face Dan Hooker (24-12) in a five-round co-main event. However, Hooker suffered an injury and was forced out of the fight. Dana White announced tonight that Rafael Fiziev (12-2) will be stepping in to face Gaethje.

This is actually a rematch from 2023. Gaethje and Fiziev had an absolute war where Gaethje was able to win a decision. This is a fight that Fiziev has wanted to get back ever since the first fight ended. We haven’t seen Fiziev in some time due to injury. The last time we saw him was against Mateusz Gamrot in a main event in September of 2023. Fiziev tore his ACL in that fight and we haven’t seen him since. He’s been waiting for a big opportunity from the UFC and this is just that.

Justin Gaethje became the BMF when he knocked out Dustin Poirier back in the summer of 2023. Gaethje was next in line to face Islam Makhachev, but the UFC came calling and asked if he’d fight Max Holloway at UFC 300 for the BMF title.

Gaethje did the promotion a huge favor and risked his spot. Unfortunately, Gaethje found himself on the losing end of a huge knockout. “The Highlight” has taken some time off and he’s ready to try and make one more run towards the lightweight title. His pursuit starts next week in a rematch with Rafael Fiziev.