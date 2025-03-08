UFC 313 Full Live Results

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

UFC 313 goes down tonight from Las Vegas with a massive light heavyweight title fight closing the show. Promotional superstar and light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira (12-2) defends his title against arguably his toughest challenger to date in Magomed Ankalaev (20-1-1, 1 NC).

In the co-main event, former interim lightweight champion and BMF title holder Justin Gaethje (25-5) makes his return against a familiar foe. Gaethje takes on the returning Rafael Fiziev (12-3). As the action gets underway tonight, follow below for live results from the opening prelims through the main event.

UFC 313 Full Results

Alex Pereira – Magomed Ankalaev

Justin Gaethje – Rafael Fiziev

Jalin Turner – Ignacio Bahamondes

Amanda Lemos – Iasmin Lucindo

King Green – Mauricio Ruffy

Rei Tsuruya – Joshua Van

Brunno Ferreira – Armen Petrosyan

Alex Morono – Carlos Leal

Mairon Santos – Francis Marshall

Ozzy Diaz def. Djorden Santos by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)