UFC 313 adding King Green – Mauricio Ruffy

UFC 313 goes down on March 8th from the T-Mobile Center in Las Vegas and tonight we learned of an absolute banger that’s getting added to the card. MMA Mania first reported earlier this evening that King Green (32-16-1) will be taking on rising star Mauricio Ruffy (11-1).

Starting with the artist formerly known as Bobby Green, King Green will be looking to bounce back after his last fight. The last time we saw Green was last July when he was submitted by Paddy Pimblett in the first round. Prior to that, Green had dismantled Jim Miller at UFC 300.

Green is one of the more entertaining lightweights in the world and he’s been in there with the best of the best including lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. He will be a stiff test for the rising contender.

UFC 313

Mauricio Ruffy earned his UFC contract via The Contender Series back in 2023 and he made his promotional debut last May. Ruffy knocked out Jamie Mullarkey with a flying knee in the first round. In November, he took on the durable James Liontop and dominated the fight, but he was really pushed in that one.

Ruffy has sensational striking and in many ways, reminds folks of a prime Conor McGregor. He even uses a similar style that McGregor used when he was on the rise in the featherweight division. This will be a big test for him, but if he’s able to defeat Green with ease, he’ll be knocking on the door of the top fifteen.