UFC 312 Results: Zhang Weili dominates and batters Tatiana Suarez to retain strawweight title

In the co-main event of UFC 312, we are going to see a huge championship fight in the strawweight division. A fight that felt destined to happen will finally go down as longtime champion and P4P great Zhang Weili (25-3) takes on undefeated challenger Tatiana Suarez (10-0).

Tatiana Suarez’s biggest opponent in her career has been injuries. After a fast start in the UFC, she’s only fought twice since 2019. However, even with her limited time in the cage, she entered tonight as the betting favorite. Zhang Weili is reigning over the strawweight division for a second time and she was looking to defend her belt for a third time tonight.

UFC 312 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 312 co-main event kicks off with a touch of the gloves. Suarez immediately takes the center and starts coming forward with pressure. Weili is very light on her feet as she retakes the center with a leg kick. Nice side kick for Weili but Suarez gets a body lock and she takes down the champion. Suarez immediately in side control.

Weili works it back to half guard and now to full guard. Halfway through the round and this has been a methodical battle on the ground for the last minute or so. Suarez is doing a great job of controlling Weili but at the same time, she’s not been able to do much damage. Suarez gets back to half guard.

Suarez advances to side control and she lands a knee to the body. The crowd is growing restless. Weili forces a scrambles and Suarez goes for a guillotine. Weili slips her head out and now she’s on top with 30 seconds left to go. Chess match going on here and Weili lands some big shots on the ground. Round ends and it’s likely 1-0 Suarez at UFC 312.

Round 2

Second round is underway and Suarez is right back on the pressure. Worth noting that Suarez looks massive in there compared to the champion. Two kicks from the champion lands. Big right hand lands for Weili and Suarez immediately dives on a takedown attempt.

Suarez looks like she’s going to get the takedown but Weili ends up on top after she scrambles. Nice shots from the champion here. Weili immediately working her offense with three minutes left in the round. Big shots from the champion but Suarez reverses and now she’s going for a takedown.

Halfway through the round and Weili breaks free. Huge 1-2 lands for the champion. Suarez desperately goes for a takedown and the crowd erupts in boos. Weili is doing a great job of defending for now and she reverses the position and now she gets on top of Suarez. Weili right on the challenger here and Suarez is looking tired. The round ends and it’s 19-19 at UFC 312.

Round 3

Entering the third round and all the momentum right now is with the champion. Right hand counter lands for Weili and now the champion is upping the pressure. Head kick from Weili now. A labored jab from Suarez falls well short and she eats a right hand from the champion. Now a combination from Weili.

Huge right hand and Suarez gets rocked bad. She desperately tries to get a takedown but Weili easily defends it. Suarez is incredibly desperate here and she gets Weili against the fence. Suarez is doing everything she can and Weili breaks free. Nasty uppercut from the champion.

Suarez shoots from across the octagon and Weili just evades. The crowd boos as Suarez tries for the takedown. Right hand now from the champion. Nice right straight from Weili. Suarez again goes for the takedown and she eats a combination for her trouble. Right hand from Weili and she is teeing off on Tatiana Suarez. Another desperate takedown attempt from Suarez. Weili lands two big elbows and another right hand. Suarez is exhausted as the round ends. 29-28 for Weili at UFC 312.

Round 4

Entering the fourth and it’s starting to feel like Tatiana Suarez is going to need a miracle. They touch gloves and here we go. Weili looks much fresher here in the championship rounds. Inside leg kick lands for Suarez and Weili lands a huge 1-2. Suarez gets a body lock but it’s Weili who takes down Suarez.

Just dominance from the champion right now. Weili immediately landing shots on Suarez. Suarez looking for opportunities to scramble but she’s exhausted. Three minutes left in the round and it’s all Zhang Weili right now. Suarez keeps trying to create space but the top pressure is heavy from Weili.

One minute left in the round and Suarez has no answer on the bottom right now. The round comes to a close with Weili landing shots. All Zhang Weili at UFC 312 as she’s up 39-37.

Round 5

Entering the final round at UFC 312 and Suarez needs a finish. 1-2 from Weili and now another big right hand. Suarez gets deep on a takedown attempt but Weili defends it perfectly. Three big elbows from Weili but Suarez keeps attacking it. She has Weili’s leg and she’s trying for a trip.

The balance of the champion is something else as she stays standing. Suarez goes back in for another takedown attempt and Weili lands a huge right hand. Suarez eats it and goes for another takedown and it’s Weili who reverses the position and she ends up on top. Huge shots from the champion here.

Two minutes left in the round and Weili is just working over the face of Tatiana Suarez. Huge elbow from the champion. Suarez is just holding on here. One minute left and we are well on our way to a Zhang Weili title defense. Huge left hands from Weili are smashing into their target. The final bell sounds and Zhang Weili is going to retain her strawweight title.

Zhang Weili def. Tatiana Suarez by Unanimous Decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-45)