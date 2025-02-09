UFC 312 Results: Dricus Du Plessis wins a second time over Sean Strickland to retain middleweight title

Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

In the main event of UFC 312 the middleweight title is on the line in a rematch. Champion Dricus Du Plessis (22-2) will look to successfully defend his title for the second time as he faces off against the man he defeated to become middleweight champion, Sean Strickland (29-6).

The first fight took place last year with DDP winning a very close split decision to take the title from Strickland. Du Plessis stopped Israel Adesanya in his first title defense last year while Sean Strickland bounced back with a win over Paulo Costa. Tonight at UFC 312, they were fighting to settle the score to determine who is the best middleweight in the world.

UFC 312 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 312 main event starts with a touch of the gloves. Du Plessis immediately takes the center and here we go. Long jab from Strickland starts his striking and a body kick lands for Du Plessis. Nice jab from DDP. Right hand from Strickland and a nice counter leg kick from Du Plessis.

Big body kick from Du Plessis and now a spinning back kick from the champion. Long straight shots from Strickland and Du Plessis counters with a couple of big shots of his own. Nice shot to the body lands for Strickland and another spinning back kick from Du Plessis.

Strickland is throwing a lot but nothing is landing clean. DDP is throwing with a lot more power and he’s landing at a higher clip right now. Solid body kick from Du Plessis. The round ends and it wasn’t a blowout but the first goes to the champion at UFC 312.

Round 2

Entering the second and Strickland goes right back to marching forward. Teep kick from Strickland but DDP fires back two straight hard kicks. Nice calf kick from Du Plessis. Stiff jab from Du Plessis and Strickland teeps him right to the stomach. Big kick from Du Plessis lands to the body and now he slams a leg kick.

Right over the top lands for Strickland. Both men sit down on their punches and land good shots. Nice shots from Strickland here as he’s gaining a little momentum. Leg kick and a straight from Du Plessis. Nice jab from Strickland and again DDP slams a leg kick. Strickland pops Du Plessis with a clean jab.

DDP advances and a clean right counter lands for Strickland. Good shots from Du Plessis but Strickland lands clean as he counters. Stiff 1-2 from Strickland and now Strickland doubles up the jab. Big left hand lands for Du Plessis and now he lands a body kick. Leg kick from the champion.

Head kick just misses from DDP. Spinning back kick and a leg kick from Du Plessis. Combination from the champion and he’s pulling away with volume here. Right hand lands for Strickland. Nice head kick glances for Du Plessis. Both men land nice shots as the bell sounds. 20-18 Du Plessis at UFC 312 on my card.

Round 3

Entering the third at Sean Strickland really needs to get going here. Leg kick and a body kick from Du Plessis starts the striking. Strickland trying to up his pressure here but he’s running into a ton of volume from the champion. Right over the top lands for Du Plessis and now a left straight. Right straight now from Strickland.

Big left lands for Du Plessis and Strickland counters with a jab. Combination from Strickland lands nicely. Wild right over the top glances for Du Plessis and now another. Body kick from Du Plessis. Left lands for Du Plessis and Strickland lands a front kick to the body. Jab to the body lands for Strickland.

Right hand lands clean for Strickland and Du Plessis lands a nice body shot. Halfway through the third and Du Plessis lands a perfect spinning backfist. Stinging jab lands for Strickland and now another. Body kick from the champion. Strickland lands clean with a jab. Combination from Strickland and Du Plessis fires back. Spinning back elbow from Du Plessis.

Both men land wild rights in a big exchange. Front kick from Strickland and now a counter right from Strickland. Right hand from Strickland and now a straight from Du Plessis. Takedown from Du Plessis but Strickland is right back up. Round ends and I give that one to the champion and he’s up 30-27 at UFC 312.

Round 4

Sean Strickland’s corner was begging him to push in between rounds and they’re right. He starts the fourth round with a big jab. Left straight lands for Du Plessis and he throws a kick. Right over the top from Du Plessis. Du Plessis snaps Strickland’s head back and Strickland’s nose is shattered.

Blood is gushing out of the nose of Strickland and he’s backing away. Du Plessis is all over him trying to go for a finish. Strickland isn’t even trying to throw offense right now as he’s just trying to survive. Halfway through the round and Strickland is starting to throw again but he eats another big shot from DDP.

Du Plessis is really upping his pressure right now. He definitely smells the blood and he lands a huge right straight on Strickland. Body kick lands for Du Plessis and Strickland lands a right counter. Right jab lands for DDP. Both men land big shots. Two more big shots from the champion. The round ends and I have DDP up 40-36.

Round 5

Entering the final round at UFC 312 and Sean Strickland needs a finish. They touch gloves and here we go. Front kick lands for Du Plessis and Strickland counters with a combination. Stiff jab from Strickland and now a leg kick from Du Plessis. Right over the top from Du Plessis. Nice jab from Strickland and DDP throws a spinning back kick.

1-2 from Strickland and he needs more of those. Double jab and a right over the top from Strickland. Du Plessis counters with a combination. Right counter lands for Strickland. Wild combination attempt from DDP and Strickland evades the biggest shots. Big left straight lands for Strickland.

The nose is still really bothering Strickland and Du Plessis slams a body kick. Combination from Du Plessis and he lands another left hook after Strickland tries to counter. 1-2 from Strickland and Du Plessis lands a big leg kick. Head kick from DDP now. Strickland is a bloody mess as we enter the final moments of this one. The fight ends with Strickland throwing everything he has but it won’t be enough. Du Plessis is going to retain his UFC middleweight title.

Dricus Du Plessis def. Sean Strickland by Unanimous Decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46)