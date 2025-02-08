UFC 312 Full Live Results

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

UFC 312 is about to kickoff from Sydney, Australia. The middleweight title is on the line in the main event as Dricus Du Plessis (22-2) and Sean Strickland (29-6) face each other for a second time. These two had a razor close first title fight and tonight, they were looking to settle the score once and for all.

In the co-main event, the strawweight title is on the line as longtime champ Zhang Weili (25-3) takes on undefeated top contender Tatiana Suarez (10-0). Weili finds herself in a rare spot as the underdog but it’s a spot she said she loves and she was looking to prove to everyone that she’s still the best in the world.

As UFC 312 gets underway, follow along below for full live results from tonight’s card.

UFC 312 Results

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland

Zhang Weili vs. Tatiana Suarez

Tallison Teixeira vs. Justin Tafa

Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato

Jake Matthews vs. Francisco Prado

Jack Jenkins vs. Gabriel Santos

Tom Nolan vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Cong Wang vs. Bruna Brasil

Aleksandre Topuria def. Colby Thicknesse by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Rongzhu def. Kody Steele by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jonathan Micallef def. Kevin Jousset by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Quillan Salkilld def. Anshul Jubli by KO – Round 1