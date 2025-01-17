UFC 311 Preview and Prediction: Jiri Prochazka – Jamahal Hill

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On the main card of UFC 311, we are going to see a light heavyweight matchup that has been years in the making. Two former world champions will battle it out as Jiri Prochazka (30-5-1) takes on Jamahal Hill (12-2, 1 NC).

Starting with Prochazka, he made his octagon debut back in 2020 and immediately made a huge impact. After back-to-back knockout victories, Prochazka found himself challenger Glover Teixeira for the light heavyweight title. After a war of a title fight, Prochazka won the title by submission. While preparing for a rematch, he injured his shoulder which forced him to vacate the title.

That’s where Jamahal Hill comes into play. Jamahal Hill and Glover Teixeira fought for the vacant title and Hill dominated to become the new champion. Hill then suffered a serious injury which forced him to vacate the title before him and Prochazka could fight. Prochazka ended up fighting Alex Pereira where he lost.

Hill returned to face Alex Pereira at UFC 300 and he also lost to the current champion. Now, these two former champions will finally meet in a massive fight for the division.

UFC 311 Prediction

Jiri Prochazka is a wild man and he is tough as hell, just ask Aleksandar Rakic. To this point, Alex Pereira has been the only man to stop Prochazka. Other top contenders have been able to hurt him, but he just keeps coming forward and eventually he’s secured a finish himself.

Jamahal Hill is much more methodical and honestly, he’s the more well-rounded fighter. I think the power is likely a wash between these two. One of these two is going to go down tomorrow night and the big question is what’s going to happen when these two get in a wild exchange.

Will Jamahal Hill’s technique holdup where he’ll be able to catch Prochazka clean coming in to knock him out? Or, will Prochazka overwhelm Hill and catch him at UFC 311 the way he eventually caught Rakic. I’ve gone back-and-forth on this one, but I actually like Jamahal Hill to get it done tomorrow night.

Prediction: Jamahal Hill by TKO