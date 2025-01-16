UFC 311 Preview and Prediction: Jailton Almeida – Serghei Spivac

On the prelims of UFC 311, we are going to see a big time matchup between top ten heavyweight grapplers. One of the most dominant forces in the heavyweight division in Jailton Almeida (21-3) will look for his second straight win when he takes on seventh ranked Serghei Spivac (17-4).

Starting out with Spivac, this is a big opportunity for him as he looks to win his second straight fight. Going back to July 2020, Spivac is 7-2 in nine fights with his only losses coming against Ciryl Gane and Tom Aspinall. In his last fight, he avenged an earlier loss in his career as he submitted Marcin Tybura in the first round.

Jailton Almeida earned a contract on The Contender Series and then won his first six UFC fights with only one going the distance. He was booked in a title eliminator last year against Curtis Blaydes and after ragdolling Blaydes in the first round, Almeida got stopped in the second round. He did bounce back well running through Alexandr Romanov in the first round back in June.

UFC 311 Prediction

Serghei Spivac has proven to be a really tough out in the heavyweight division. While he doesn’t do anything extremely impressive, the guy just wins unless he’s taking on the elites of the division. The problem for him on Saturday at UFC 311 is I believe he’s taking on one of the elites in the heavyweight division.

I think this fight is going to look similar to most of Almeida’s fights. I just don’t see Spivac being able to stop the takedowns and I think Almeida is going to dominate mostly in this one. The only path to victory for Spivac is the same path he used in his last fight. Catching Almeida off guard with a submission from his back.

Outside of that, I think Almeida is the clear favorite here and I don’t expect this one to go the distance.

Prediction: Jailton Almeida by TKO