UFC 310 will be headlined by Belal Muhammad – Shavkat Rakhmonov

UFC CEO Dana White took to social media today and he announced the two title fights that will headline the final PPV card of 2024. The December PPV’s main event will feature a welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad (24-3, 1 NC) and undefeated top contender Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0).

Breaking news!!!#UFC310: Muhammad vs Rakhmonov is LIVE December 7th from Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/woLuZObLXV — danawhite (@danawhite) October 12, 2024

UFC 310 goes down on December 7th in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena. Starting with the champion, Muhammad will be looking to defend his title for the first time. Belal Muhammad was patient in waiting for his chance to fight for the welterweight title.

Muhammad hasn’t lost since 2019 and went on a 9-0, 1 NC run in ten fights to earn a title shot against Leon Edwards. Muhammad went into enemy territory and dominated Leon Edwards to become the welterweight champion. His gift from the promotion is his first title defense will come against the most dangerous opponent in the UFC’s welterweight division.

UFC 310

Shavkat Rakhmonov is extremely unique in that not only is he a perfect 18-0 , he has a perfect finish rate with 18 finishes. Rakhmonov made his octagon debut back in 2020 when he was 12-0. Since coming to the UFC, he’s gone 6-0 and yes, he has finished all six opponents.

He’s stepped up in competition along the way and his last fight came against former title challenger, Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. Rakhmonov submitted Thompson near the end of the second round. Prior to that, Rakhmonov submitted Geoff Neal in their fight. Rakhmonov is a dangerous striker but he also has incredible grappling and submissions. No doubt, he’ll be a massive challenge for the current UFC welterweight champion.