UFC 310 Results: Dominick Reyes stops Anthony Smith in the second round

The featured prelim of UFC 310 tonight features a battle between two former light heavyweight title challengers. Anthony “Lionheart” Smith (37-20) will be looking to bounce back after his last fight as he takes on Dominick Reyes (13-4).

The last time we saw Lionheart was in June after he took a short-notice matchup against Roman Dolidze. He didn’t look great and lost a decision, but again, it was on short-notice. Just a month and a half prior to that, Smith made a big statement by finishing the previously undefeated Vitor Petrino.

Dominick Reyes entered the octagon tonight with regained swagger. Back in 2020, Reyes nearly defeated Jon Jones, but he suffered a close decision loss. He then got finished in three straight fights and dealt with a ton of injuries. However, in June he knocked out Dustin Jacoby and regained some of his old form. He was looking to show off that form again at UFC 310.

UFC 310 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 310 featured prelim starts with Reyes taking the center. Smith marches forward and eats a left from Reyes. Right hand lands for Smith and now a body kick from Reyes. Smith nearly gets a takedown off a body kick from Reyes. Big scramble and Reyes lands on the exit. Another nice left straight from Reyes.

Smith plotting forward and he lands a nice right hand. Eye poke briefly pauses the action and they’re back at it. Reyes comes forward but he eats a counter right from Smith. Smith upping his pressure but Reyes blitzes forward. Nice uppercut and a left from Reyes. Both men trade kicks to the body.

Nasty kick from Dominick Reyes lands to the body. Blitz from Reyes and he lands a stiff left. Smith fires back to get some distance. Big left from Reyes and Smith lands a right. Another brutal body kick from Reyes and Smith shoots. Reyes defends and they break. Right hand lands from Smith and now a left from Reyes. Big combination from Reyes.

Smith might be hurt here. Reyes is teeing off with 30 seconds left in the round. Round comes to a close and it’s 1-0 Reyes at UFC 310.

Round 2

Entering the second round and Lionheart immediately takes the center. Smith looks like on his feet and he’s working the feints early. Single leg takedown attempt from Anthony Smith but Reyes defends. Smith is holding onto the leg but he’s eating a ton of shots. Big elbow from Reyes drops Smith.

Reyes is all over him here and he settles on top. Smith tries for a takedown again but he’s getting beaten up badly by Dominick Reyes. Reyes is just raining down shots from right now. The pace slows but Anthony Smith looks out of it. Halfway through the round and it’s all Dominick Reyes right now.

Reyes postures up and lands a big elbow. Reyes now in half guard and he’s continuing to punish Smith. Reyes gets the back of Smith with 90 seconds left in the round. Elbows from Reyes and the referee is warning Smith here. More elbows from Reyes and this one is close to getting stopped. The fight is stopped and Dominick Reyes gets the big TKO win at UFC 310.

Dominick Reyes def. Anthony Smith by TKO – Round 2