UFC 310 Results: Ciryl Gane wins controversial decision over Alexander Volkov

On the main card of UFC 310 we saw a big time heavyweight rematch with potential title implications. Former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane (12-2) was looking to pickup his second win over surging top heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov (38-10).

Alexander Volkov has really turned things around over the last couple of years. Entering the octagon tonight, Volkov was riding a four-fight win streak and he was looking to avenge a prior loss to Ciryl Gane.

On the flip side, Gane was fighting for the first time in over a year. The last time we saw Gane was in his UFC Paris main event against Serghei Spivac where he won by TKO. He was looking to pickup the win tonight and get himself right back into the heavyweight title picture.

UFC 310 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 310 heavyweight contest kicked off with a touch of the gloves. Immediate pressure from Volkov and he lands two kicks. Gane lands a counter and circles on the outside. Gane very light on his feet like normal. Leg kick from Gane as he bounces. Gane slips and Volkov jumps on Gane.

Volkov settles into half guard but Gane forces a scramble and he gets back to his feet. Gane pushes Volkov against the fence and he works a foot stomp. They break free and Volkov plots forward. Long jab lands for Gane. Volkov is not giving Gane any space and now it’s Gane that shoots for a double leg.

Big takedown from the former interim champion. Gane settles into the guard and he starts landing some short shots. Volkov tries to use his legs to get separation and Gane goes for a leg lock. Volkov scrambles and they get back to their feet. Left hand lands for Gane. Big knees to the body from Gane and Volkov goes for a takedown. Guillotine attempt from Gane and the round ends. 10-9 Gane at UFC 310.

Round 2

Entering the second round at UFC 310 and Volkov goes right back on the pressure. Stiff jab lands for Gane and now a side kick. Volkov blitzes and lands a nice shot. Counter now from Gane. Spinning backfist from Volkov rocks Gane briefly and Gane goes for a takedown to get some space.

Gane seems to have recovered but that was nasty. Volkov really upping the pressure on Gane here. Another nice shot lands for Volkov. Volkov is all on Ciryl Gane here. Jab and a right hand lands for Gane. Leg kick for Gane and Volkov counters high. Right hand lands for Volkov. Stiff jab now from Volkov.

90 seconds left in the round. Leg kick from Gane and then he rocks Volkov with a right and now a takedown from Gane. Scramble and Volkov gets back to his feet. Body kick from Gane. The round ends and I lean Volkov which would make it 19-19 at UFC 310.

Round 3

Entering the final round and Volkov goes right on the pressure. Right straight lands for Gane. Volkov goes for a takedown and Gane scrambles. Gane might get the back here but instead he starts attacking a kimura. They spend the entire rest of the round in a stalemate and the fight comes to a close. Horrible third round and Volkov should get the win simply because he was on top the entire round despite no action.

Ciryl Gane def. Alexander Volkov by Split Decision