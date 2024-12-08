UFC 310 Results: Alexandre Pantoja chokes out Kai Asakura to retain the flyweight title

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

In the main event of UFC 310, the flyweight title is on the line. The champion Alexandre Pantoja (28-5) will be looking for his third successful title defense and his seventh win in a row as he takes on former Rizin bantamweight champion and UFC newcomer Kai Asakura (21-4).

Kai Asakura is largely unknown to many UFC casual fans, but the promotion did an excellent job building him up leading to tonight’s fight. Asakura had been fighting at bantamweight in Rizin, but he’s a natural flyweight and tonight, he was looking to show the world how dangerous he is.

That said, to show the world that, he needed to get by Alexandre Pantoja. After grinding in the flyweight division for a few years, Pantoja finally got his shot last July to become champion. He defeated Brandon Moreno and he’s already defended his title twice. He was looking to become the first flyweight champion since Demetrious Johnson to defend his title three times successfully.

UFC 310 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 310 main event starts with a touch of the gloves. Pantoja takes the center and he lands a leg kick. Huge flying knee from Asakura and Pantoja gets a body lock. Wild scramble and a huge left hand lands for Pantoja. He might’ve hurt Asakura there but Asakura recovers during the grappling exchange.

Pantoja wrestles Asakura down the mat with three and a half minutes left to work. Scramble and they are back to the feet with three minutes to work. Wild exchanges and Pantoja just misses a big shot. Nice low kick from Asakura and a big knee to the body. Big combination up top from Pantoja now.

Another flying knee from Asakura. Big counter from Pantoja. The pace slows a little with two minutes left in the round. Lead left lands from Asakura. Left straight now from Pantoja. High kick from Asakura and a body kick from Pantoja. Lead left hook and a low kick from the champion.

Combination finished with a big knee from Pantoja. Now a body kick slams home for the champ. Pantoja getting the better of the exchanges on the feet. Another nasty body kick from Pantoja. The round ends and the champion is up 1-0 at UFC 310.

Round 2

Entering the second and both men had big moments in the first but the champion got the better of things. The second round starts and both men seem a little more cautious to start the second. And just as I type that Pantoja lands two big shots. Big counter from Asakura and now Pantoja shoots for a takedown.

Pantoja gets to the back of Asakura against the fence. Pantoja gets Asakura down and he’s immediately attacking a rear naked choke. Asakura fighting it off but Pantoja gets under the chin and he’s forced to tap.

Alexandre Pantoja def. Kai Asakura by Submission – Rear Naked Choke