UFC 309 Recap: Jon Jones stops Stipe Miocic to retain the heavyweight title

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

In the main event of UFC 309, the heavyweight title is on the line. The champion Jon Jones (27-1, 1 NC) returns to defend his title against the former champion and arguably the greatest heavyweight in the history of the promotion, Stipe Miocic (20-4).

This fight was supposed to take place a year ago, but after Jones tore his pec shortly before the fight, the fight was postponed. Tonight, these two men finally locked horns inside the octagon. Jones was looking for his first successful title defense at heavyweight. Meanwhile, Stipe Miocic was returning for the first time in over three years looking to regain the UFC heavyweight championship.

UFC 309 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 309 main event starts with a touch of the gloves. Jones takes the center and he starts moving forward. Left hand for Jones and a big right counter lands for Miocic. Jones using a lot of pressure early and he lands a body kick. Nasty calf kick lands for Jones and Miocic just misses a right hand.

Miocic throws heavy combinations but Jones is using really good defense thus far. Beautiful trip from Jones and he ends up on top. Nasty elbow from Jones and he goes right into half guard. Jones is really opening up with huge elbows and Miocic holds him. Not for long as Jones comes up and lands two more nasty elbows.

Jones is beating Miocic up here. Half the round to go and it’s all Jones right here. Jones postures up and lands another elbow and another. Miocic is remaining composed but he’s eating some big shots in this first round. Two more big elbows from Jones. Jones opens up and he lands several elbows. This is a mauling in the first round. 90 seconds left and Miocic needs to just survive here.

Miocic works it back to guard and he’s controlling posture here. Jones with a nice elbow to the body and he postures up. Jones immediately goes into side control with 20 seconds left. The round ends with more big elbows from Jones. Dominant opening round for Jon Jones at UFC 309.

Round 2

Second round begins and Jones is holding the center. Miocic lands a nice shot to start the striking. Jones plotting forward now looking to close the distance. Check left from Miocic and a stiff jab from Jones. Big uppercut and now a right from Miocic. Miocic is game and Jones is picking his shots.

Body kick from Jones. Miocic with a nice jab to the body. Miocic is closing the distance and he throws a big combination. Nothing clean lands and Jones lands a big counter left. Huge body kick now from Jones. Jones is just stalking Miocic right now. Left over the top misses from Miocic. Two big calf kicks from Jones.

Big right misses from Miocic and Jones lands a jab. Nasty knee to the body from Jones and now a jab. Jones just looks a step ahead of Miocic right now. Miocic does land a nice right hand there. High kick from Jones partially lands. Nasty low kick from Jones and another kick. Body kick from Jones and he’s upping the pressure. Combination from Miocic and Jones evades. Spinning back kick from Jones. Round comes to a close and I have Jones up two at UFC 309.

Round 3

Entering the third and Miocic really needs to get something going. Jones goes right back on the pressure and he lands a jab. Miocic really tries to close the distance with a combination but Jones moves away. Nasty jab now from Jones. 1-2 from Miocic and he tries to land a second right but Jones dodges the shot. Body kick from Jones.

Calf kick now from Jones. Nasty left and a right now from Jones. Right straight now from Jones. Combination from Jones and Miocic is rocked. Jones closes the distance but Miocic lands a nice right counter. Jones clinches and then they break. Back to striking and Jones goes right back on the pressure.

Jab and a body kick from Jones. Right hand from Miocic. He throws a combination but Jones defends perfectly. Beautiful left hook lands for Jones. Lots of pressure from Jones but Miocic lands a 1-2. Jones tries to clinch and Miocic breaks free. Side kick now from Jones. Right hand lands for Miocic. Left straight lands big for Jones.

Combination from Miocic and a check left from Jones. Big left from Miocic. Big body kick now from Jones. Nasty spinning back kick from Jones and Miocic goes down. The fight is over and Jon Jones retains the UFC heavyweight title.

Jon Jones def. Stipe Miocic by TKO – Round 3