UFC 309 Recap: Bo Nickal remains undefeated with a decision win over Paul Craig

On the main card of UFC 309, we saw a big time matchup in the middleweight division. Former NCAA champion and rising middleweight contender Bo Nickal (6-0) was looking to remain undefeated as he took on submission specialist Paul Craig (17-8-1).

Bo Nickal came into the promotion with a ton of hype that hype has been justified so far. After winning back-to-back fights on The Contender Series to earn a contract, Nickal has won his first three fights inside the octagon. Tonight was setting up to be his toughest test to date.

Paul Craig entered tonight just 1-2 since moving down to 185. That said his resume is still incredibly impressive considering his history at light heavyweight. Craig owned submission wins over Jamahal Hill and Magomed Ankalaev. Tonight, he was looking to end the UFC hype train of Bo Nickal.

UFC 309 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 309 middleweight contest kicks off with no touch of the gloves. Nickal immediately takes the center and starts with pressure. Craig light on his feet circling on the outside. Big calf kick lands perfectly from Nickal and he just misses with a huge left hook. Another nasty calf kick from Nickal and another one.

Craig now upping his pressure and he throws a head kick. Nice shot to the body from Nickal and then Craig lands a beautiful calf kick. Right over the top lands for Nickal and now a calf kick. Head kick attempt from Craig and now another one. Body kick from Nickal and then he lands a nice left over the top.

Body kick lands for Craig. Shot to the body lands for Nickal. Two lefts over the top just miss for Nickal. Calf kick from Nickal and Craig is upping his pressure. Nickal is really struggle with the range here and Craig lands a nice right hand. Clean left counter now from Nickal and another. Left for Craig now. Head kick from Craig and the round comes to an end. I lean slightly towards Craig.

Round 2

Entering the second at UFC 309 and I think Paul Craig is up 1-0. Craig opens the second with a kick and he’s talking to Nickal. Nickal starts coming forward but he can’t land. Craig is really talking to him here. Huge left over the top lands for Nickal and Craig lands a counter. Big body kick from Paul Craig.

Both men swing big there and they both land. Nickal backing Craig up against the fence here and he lands a jab to the body. Right over the top lands for Nickal. Craig now pushes forward with a combination. Shot to the body lands for Nickal. Halfway through the round and Craig lands a nice body kick.

Big left over the top lands for Nickal and Craig lands two straight kicks. Nice shot to the body from Nickal and now a low kick. Left over the top from Nickal and Craig lands a counter. Check left hook lands for Craig and a big body kick. Left straight lands for Nickal. Round ends and I have it 19-19 at UFC 309.

Round 3

The final round starts and Craig immediately starts pressing forward. Sharp jab lands for Craig and Nickal lands a big right over the top. Big kick fired back by Paul Craig. Calf kick now from Craig and another. Body kick from Craig. Not a lot of action going on right now as Craig continues upping the pressure.

The crowd is growing restless here. High kick from Craig and a left over the top from Nickal. Check left hook from Craig. High kick from Craig and Nickal lands a huge left over the top. Craig looks hurt and Nickal doesn’t engage at all. The crowd boos as Nickal just feints over and over.

High kick from Craig and now a jab. Really not a lot happening and the crowd isn’t loving it. Big left to the body lands for Nickal. The round ends with Nickal landing a big shot and the fight is over. I give it to Nickal 29-28.

Bo Nickal def. Paul Craig by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)