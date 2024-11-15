UFC 309 Co-Main Event Preview and Prediction: Charles Oliveira – Michael Chandler 2

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Tomorrow night in the co-main event of UFC 309, we are going to see a five-round lightweight rematch. Former lightweight champion Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira (34-10) will try to pickup his second win over former title challenger “Iron” Michael Chandler (23-8).

Starting with Chandler, this is his first fight in just about two years. The last time we saw him was at Madison Square Garden when he lost a war against Dustin Poirier. Over the last couple of years, Chandler has chased the fight against Conor McGregor. They were supposed to fight in June, but McGregor fell out with a toe injury. Tired of waiting, Chandler agreed to rematch with the former champ Oliveira.

From 2018 through most of 2022, nobody was better than Charles Oliveira. He went on an incredible run to capture the lightweight title and that run included not just beating but finishing Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje. In his last fight, he lost a close decision against Arman Tsarukyan. He’s hoping that with a win, he’ll be in line to face the winner of Islam Makhachev – Arman Tsarukyan for the lightweight title.

UFC 309 Prediction

If you watched the first fight between these two, you know that almost any outcome possible. Any outcome outside of a decision because I don’t see either of these two letting this fight go to the cards. In the first fight, Chandler hurt and nearly finished Oliveira in the first round. That came after Oliveira was able to take the back of Chandler.

In the second round, Oliveira landed a perfect left hook which led to him finishing Chandler. His technique was on full display as he captured the UFC lightweight title. So, who wins the rematch tomorrow night? With Michael Chandler, you can’t count him out. His explosiveness and power makes him a threat to any lightweight in the world.

If Chandler wanted to just use his wrestling and strength, I think he could coast to a decision win. However, that’s not Chandler’s style and he’s going to put on a show. The problem is, I think that show will be his downfall. While he certainly has the tools to put Oliveira away, I think Do Bronx takes this one.

The former UFC champ is going to find a counter that hurts Chandler. I think it might be in the second round again and instead of getting a TKO finish, I think the big shot will ultimately lead to a Do Bronx submission. Give me Charles Oliveira by submission tomorrow night.

Prediction: Charles Oliveira by Submission