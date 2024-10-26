UFC 308 Results: Magomed Ankalaev remains unbeaten after his decision win against Aleksandar Rakic

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

On the main card of UFC 308, we saw a title eliminator in the light heavyweight division. Former title challenger Magomed Ankalaev (19-1-1, 1 NC) was looking to get back to the title as he took on the extremely dangerous Aleksandar Rakic (14-4).

Starting with Rakic, he technically enters this fight having lost two fights in a row. Granted, one was by injury TKO when he injured his knee against Jan Blachowicz back in 2022. It took him nearly two years to come back and when he did, he faced Jiri Prochazka at UFC 300. He gave Prochazka a helluva fight but he was ultimately stopped in the second round by the former champion.

The last time we saw Magomed Ankalaev was back in January against Johnny Walker. Ankalaev brutally knocked Walker out in the second round and after that fight, I was convinced he was getting a title shot. However, the UFC has had other plans and Ankalaev will needed to get through Rakic to get that title shot he craves.

UFC 308 Recap

Round 1

The UFC light heavyweight title eliminator kicks off with a jab from Rakic and a left from Ankalaev. High kick just misses from Rakic. Another big head kick from Rakic and now a low kick. Ankalaev holding the center and he lands a body kick. Two big kicks now from Rakic. Low kick from Ankalaev.

Body kick now from Ankalaev. They trade leg kicks now 90 seconds into the first. Ankalaev trying to close the distance and he just misses a big right. Big straight left now lands for Ankalaev. Leg kick now from Rakic and he goes high with a head kick. These head kicks from Rakic are just missing.

Another big left hand lands for Ankalaev. This is a high level chess match here. Leg kick from Rakic and Ankalaev is upping his pressure. Two big leg kicks from Rakic. Right hand from Rakic and Ankalaev is just plotting forward here. Big right just misses from Rakic and Ankalaev fires back a left.

Jab from Rakic and he lands a leg kick. Left over the top from Ankalaev. The round ends and I think it goes to Rakic with his activity.

Round 2

Entering the second at UFC 308 and you could make an argument for either man in that first round. Rakic opens with a leg kick and Ankalaev goes right back on the pressure. Another good leg kick from Rakic and both men whiff with big shot. Right over the top just misses from Ankalaev.

Right straight now from Rakic lands and now a solid calf kick. Another nice right hand lands for Rakic. Left hands land for both men. Right over the top from Ankalaev and a calf kick from Rakic. Both men trade combinations in the center. Big shot to the body lands for Ankalaev and a stiff jab. Leg kick now from Ankalaev.

Big combination from Ankalaev and he’s really upping his attack now. Left straight and a nasty body kick from Ankalaev. He’s really starting to put it on Rakic here. Calf kick from Rakic and now he doubles it up. They clinch and Rakic pushes Ankalaev against the fence. Ankalaev reverses the position and now he has Rakic against the fence.

Rakic breaks free and he eats a big left from Ankalaev. Big combination just misses from Rakic. Head kick just misses from Rakic and the round comes to an end. 19-19 on my card after two at UFC 308.

Round 3

Entering the third round and I think whoever wins this round wins the fight. They touch gloves and here we go. Combination from Rakic and a body kick from Ankalaev. Huge left from Ankalaev. Another big left from Ankalaev. Ankalaev is really upping the pressure. Rakic lands a left and Ankalaev lands a body kick.

Another nice left straight lands for Ankalaev and Rakic lands a combination afterwards. Right to the body from Rakic. Check left hook snaps the head of Rakic and now Ankalaev lands another left. Rakic goes for a takedown but he can’t get Ankalaev down. Ankalaev using the fence to stay up with two minutes left in the round.

Rakic is really working hard for this takedown but Ankalaev isn’t going anywhere right now. Knee to the thigh from Rakic and now Ankalaev reverses the position. One minute left and this one is going to Magomed Ankalaev unless Rakic pulls off a miracle. They just keep trading cage control here. The round comes to an end and it’s 29-28 Ankalaev on my card.

Magomed Ankalaev def. Aleksandar Rakic by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)