UFC 308 Results: Lerone Murphy wins a decision over Dan Ige

Credit: Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

On the main card of UFC 308, we saw a featherweight matchup between two contenders who are looking to make their case for the top ten in the rankings. 12th ranked Lerone Murphy (14-0-1) was taking on 14th ranked “50K” Dan Ige (18-8).

Starting with Lerone Murphy, he’s been making real waves in the featherweight division. After fighting to a draw in his debut back in 2019, Murphy has gone a perfect 6-0 and he’s stepped up his competition along the way. Most recently, he had a big time win in a main event against one of the most dangerous strikers in the division in Edson Barboza.

Dan Ige earned himself a ton of points with the promotion in his last fight when he stepped in to fight the dangerous Diego Lopes on literally a few hours notice back at UFC 303 in June. Ige made it a very close fight but he ultimately lost a decision. Prior to that, Ige knocked out Andre Fili back in February which earned him a performance of the night bonus.

UFC 308 Recap

Round 1

The first round starts with Ige immediately going on the pressure. Right hand over the top from Ige and Murphy is bouncing on the outside. Tons of pressure in the opening minute from Dan Ige. Front kick from Murphy lands. Big leg kick and a right hand lands for Murphy.

Ige is relentless but he eats another right and a power jab. Ige has a cut now. Combination and a big takedown from Dan Ige. He has Murphy against the fence here. Ige settles into the half guard but Murphy forces a scramble and he’s back to his feet. Knee to the body from Murphy. Ige lands a counter and they get back to space.

Nice calf kick lands for Ige. Now it’s Murphy who is holding the center and he lands a right. Spinning back kick lands for Murphy. One minute left in the first round and Ige lands a left over the top. Huge shot from Ige and down goes Murphy. Ige is all over him and Murphy is surviving. Big knee from Murphy and now a takedown from Murphy. The round comes to a close and it’s 1-0 Ige at UFC 308.

Round 2

Ige opens the second round going right back on the pressure. Not as aggressive as the first round, but he’s holding the center firmly. Murphy still feels like he’s trying to recover as he lands a nice right hand. Sharp elbow lands for Murphy. Nice shot to the body lands for Ige and a right over the top from Murphy.

Low kick from Murphy and a counter from Ige. Sharp jab lands for Murphy. Another nice jab and spinning back kick lands for Murphy. Ige tries shooting for a takedown but Murphy defends well. Murphy reverses the position and pushes Ige against the fence. Short shots in the clinch from Murphy.

Good head position here from Murphy as he’s controlling Ige. Ige now reverses the position and they break. Elbow and a right hand from Murphy. Murphy is doing a great job of mixing things up here. Right hand now from Murphy and Ige lands a leg kick. Elbow in tight from Murphy and they clinch. Big takedown from Murphy and he goes right into the mount. The round ends and it’s 1-1 at UFC 308.

Round 3

Entering the third and I think whoever wins this round wins the fight. Ige takes the center and he starts pressing. Nice jab from Murphy and they clinch. They break and Murphy lands a knee and elbow. Nice kick now from Murphy and Ige lands a right hand.

Murphy with a perfect level change but Ige reverses and gets on top. Ige is now attacking an arm triangle but he lets it go. Murphy attacks a leg to force a scramble but Ige rolls with him to stay on top. Murphy gets a brief triangle and he uses that to force a scramble.

90 seconds left in the round and Murphy gets up and now he lands a takedown of his own. Murphy immediately starts throwing a few shots. Murphy starts attacking a choke and Ige shakes him off. They get back to their feet and they start throwing big shots. Murphy lands big at the end and the round ends. It’ll be really close but I have it 29-28 Lerone Murphy.

Lerone Murphy def. Dan Ige by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)