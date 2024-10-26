UFC 308 Results: Ilia Topuria becomes the first to knockout Max Holloway to retain his title

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

In the main event of UFC 308, the featherweight title is on the line. The champion Ilia Topuria (15-0) will be looking to remain unbeaten as he takes on former featherweight champion and current BMF title holder Max “Blessed” Holloway (26-7).

The last time we saw Max Holloway was back in April when he took on Justin Gaethje for the BMF title. Holloway put on a helluva performance and he knocked Gaethje out in the fifth round. It was his third straight win which earned him this featherweight title shot.

Standing in his way tonight was the current champion Ilia Topuria. Topuria won his first five fights inside the octagon in dominant fashion which earned him a shot against Alexander Volkanovski back in February. Topuria knocked out the former P4P king to become the UFC featherweight champion.

Round 1

The UFC 308 main event starts with Topuria pointing right to the center and Holloway waves him on. Topuria advances and throws a jab as Holloway works his kicks. Topuria trying to work his combinations but he’s a bit out of range and Holloway lands a kick. Topuria upping his pressure and he’s just missing with huge shots.

Right to the body from Topuria and now he shoots a double leg and he gets Holloway down. Holloway using the fence and he gets back to his feet. Nasty leg kick from Topuria and Holloway lands a counter left. Right hand now from Topuria. Check left hook from Holloway. Combination from Holloway and a leg kick from Topuria.

Front kick to the body from Holloway and Topuria lands a big leg kick. Topuria tries landing a combination but Holloway works around the outside. Nasty calf kick from Topuria and Holloway felt that one. Double jab from Topuria and Holloway throws a kick of his own. Both men stand and trade big shots in the center.

Combination from Holloway and now another right. Another combination from Holloway. 1-2 from Holloway and Topuria misses wide. Big jab from Holloway and now a right hand. Big jab from Holloway and he’s busting Ilia Topuria up here. Holloway slips and the round comes to an end. I have it 10-9 Holloway at UFC 308.

Round 2

Entering the second and I think Holloway surprised Topuria in that first round. Sharp right hand lands for Holloway to start the striking. Jab lands and now a big right from Holloway. Holloway is busting up Topuria in these exchanges. Right over the top misses from Topuria.

Double jab now from Holloway. Holloway making Topuria miss quite a bit here. Nasty leg kick from Topuria and he rips a combination. Another calf kick from Topuria and a right over the top. Another kick from Topuria and Holloway lands a stiff jab. Right hand and a big left lands for Topuria.

Combination from Topuria and he’s landing big in this round. Big left hook from Holloway and now Holloway just misses a head kick. Right over the top from Topuria. Right hand now from Holloway and a jab from Topuria. Right to the body from Topuria and Holloway lands a right over the top. Kick from Topuria and a check left from Holloway.

Right over the top misses from Topuria and Holloway counters. Huge right hand lands for Holloway. Topuria tries to get it back but misses. Crisp combination from Holloway. Right hand from Topuria and Max lands a body kick. They trade again in the center. Right hands land for both men.

Round 3

Entering the third at UFC 308 and this fight is as advertised thus far. They touch gloves and here we go. Double jab from Topuria and Holloway lands a front kick. Body kick now from Holloway and a straight left. Sharp left to the body from Topuria and Holloway lands a combination. Calf kick slams in from Topuria and now he lands a left.

1-2 from Holloway and a front kick. Right hand from Topuria rocks Holloway badly. Topuria following up with a huge combination but Holloway is fighting back. Huge shot lands and down goes Holloway. Topuria follows up and the fight is stopped. Ilia Topuria just finished Max Holloway.

Ilia Topuria def. Max Holloway by KO – Round 3