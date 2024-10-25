UFC 308 Preview and Prediction: Geoff Neal – Rafael Dos Anjos

Tomorrow in the featured prelim of UFC 308, we are going to see a big time matchup in the welterweight division featuring a former world champion. Former lightweight champ Rafael Dos Anjos (32-16) moves back up to welterweight to take on “Handz of Steel” Geoff Neal (15-6).

For RDA, he really needs a win after going 1-3 in his last four fights. He enters the octagon tomorrow having lost two in a row. Most recently, he fought Mateusz Gamrot at lightweight back in March and lost a unanimous decision. Prior to that, he had lost a decision to Vicente Luque just a little over a year ago at welterweight.

Like RDA, Geoff Neal really needs a win. Back in 2019, Neal looked like a guy who was destined to become a UFC champion. He was 13-2 and was unbeaten inside the octagon which included a win over Belal Muhammad. However, since then, he’s gone just 2-4 and now he’s lost two in a row. Most recently it was a split decision loss to Ian Garry back in February. Both men need a win badly.

UFC 308 Prediction

Rafael Dos Anjos is going to have to be successful with his wrestling to win tomorrow night. Geoff Neal is bigger, more explosive, and more powerful on the feet. If RDA gets stuck striking with Geoff Neal, not only do I think it’ll be a rough night for the former champion, I think he might get finished.

Dos Anjos needs to make this fight ugly. He needs to work the clinch and really try to tire out Geoff Neal throughout the first two rounds. We’ve seen Neal be a little tentative in the past and if he is tomorrow, that can play to RDA’s advantage. That said, I like Geoff Neal in this one. I just think he’ll land the more explosive shots throughout and he’ll get his hand raised at UFC 308.

Prediction: Geoff Neal by Decision