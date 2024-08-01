UFC 308 adds Dan Ige – Lerone Murphy

A true hero of UFC 303 has his next fight booked. We are just a month removed from Dan Ige (18-8) stepping up to fight the dangerous Diego Lopes on just a few hours notice. Ige lost the fight but it was incredibly entertaining and Ige was looked at as a hero for stepping up to save a massive fight on the card.

Now, he has his next fight booked. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck was the first to report that Ige will be taking on the unbeaten Lerone Murphy (14-0-1) next. These two were originally supposed to fight in February, but Murphy had to pull out due to injury. Now, they’ll fight at UFC 308 on October 26th in Abu Dhabi.

Starting with Ige, he was 3-1 in his last four ahead of that Diego Lopes fight that he took on just a few hours notice. His last fight prior to that was against Andre Fili back in February. Fili was the one who stepped in for Murphy and Ige knocked him out in the first round.

UFC 308

Lerone Murphy got his toughest test to date in his last matchup. Murphy got his first UFC main event against Edson Barboza and he put on an absolute clinic with his boxing. It was a sensational performance and it really put the rest of the featherweight division on notice.

Murphy fought to a draw in his UFC debut, but he’s been perfect since going 6-0. He’s stepped up in competition along the way, but I think that Dan Ige is going to be his toughest test to date. This is a sensational fight for the fans and it should be a ton of fun to watch these two throw down in October.