UFC 307 Results: Roman Dolidze gets a TKO win after Kevin Holland suffers an injury

On the main card of UFC 307, we saw a good matchup in the middleweight division. Roman Dolidze (13-3) was looking to defend his spot in the rankings as he took on fan favorite “The Trailblazer” Kevin Holland (26-11).

Kevin Holland appears to be back in the middleweight division after a pretty decent stretch at 170 pounds. Two losses against Michael “Venom” Page and Jack Della Maddalena made him move back up. He scored a very impressive first round submission win a few months back and tonight he was looking to break back into the rankings.

To do so, he needed to defeat Roman Dolidze. Dolidze is coming off a last minute win over former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony “Lionheart” Smith. That win had Dolidze considering a run at light heavyweight, but he ultimately dropped back down and he was looking to make a statement at UFC 307.

UFC 307 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 307 middleweight bout kicks off with a touch of the gloves. Dolidze plotting forward and Holland circles. Leg kick from Holland and then he tries for a lead left that’s blocked by Dolidze. Jab from Holland and Dolidze is just looking for his opening to get inside. He lands a nice shot and then throws a kick.

Holland catches the kick and tries for a big shot and just misses. Holland looks really fast and he lands a nice counter. Lots of heat coming from Holland here. Dolidze looks a little lost from the speed of Holland. He just can’t get comfortable on the feet. Big takedown from Dolidze halfway through the round.

Holland trying to get space but Dolidze is heavy on the pressure from the guard. Nothing much happening here from Dolidze. Some short shots to the body from Dolidze. Nice elbow from Dolidze. Body, body, head from Dolidze. Right over the top now from Dolidze.

90 seconds left in the round and Holland has to get back up if he wants a chance at the round. More short shots from Dolidze. None of these are big shots. Holland rolls for an armbar and something hurt him. Dolidze hops to the mount and he starts raining down huge shots. The round ends and Holland might not be able to continue. After talking with his coaches it looks like he broke a rib and the fight is off. Roman Dolidze gets the win at UFC 307.

Roman Dolidze def. Kevin Holland by TKO – Injury