UFC 307 Results: Mario Bautista wins a questionable decision over Jose Aldo

On the main card of UFC 307, we saw a big time matchup in the bantamweight division. A spot in the top ten is on the line as former featherweight champion and tenth ranked Jose Aldo (32-8) takes on eleventh ranked Mario Bautista (14-2).

Jose Aldo retired back in 2022 after losing to Merab Dvalishvili but ultimately decided to return to the octagon this year with his eyes set on one more run towards a world title. He looked impressive against Jonathan Martinez in his return back in May and tonight, he was looking for two wins in a row.

On the opposite side of the octagon was Mario Bautista. Bautista had a very impressive six-fight win streak heading into UFC 307. That said, tonight was the biggest fight of his career and against his toughest opponent. A win over Jose Aldo would be massive for the top bantamweight contender.

UFC 307 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 307 begins with a touch of the gloves. Leg kick from Bautista and he’s immediately pressing forward. Inside leg kick and now Aldo throws a couple back at him. Lots of volume and pressure from Bautista in the opening minute. Aldo is calm just trying to find his openings.

Bautista tries to get in for a takedown and Aldo defends with ease. Bautista just pressing Aldo against the fence here and the crowd immediately starts booing. Nothing much happening here against the fence outside of Bautista holding Jose Aldo here. Knees to the thigh from Bautista. The referee is threatening to separate them. Elbow from Bautista but still nothing much is happening.

Aldo breaks free and the crowd cheers. Big leg kick from Aldo and now a right hand. Right hand from Bautista and he tries to clinch again but Aldo circles away. Head kick attempt and now a takedown attempt again from Bautista. Aldo defends with ease but Bautista is just holding him again.

Aldo breaks away and he lands a big combination. Shot to the body from Bautista. Right straight now from Bautista and Aldo lands a right over the top. Big jab and a right over the top from Aldo. The round ends and it likely goes to Bautista just because of control and volume, but Aldo landed the bigger shots. 1-0 Bautista at UFC 307.

Round 2

Second round begins and Bautista goes right back on the pressure. Left counter from Aldo lands. Bautista is cut by a shot from Aldo and now Aldo lands a big jab. That’s a bad cut and Aldo smells the blood. Aldo is on him and he lands a big shot and now a knee. Bautista is retreating and he looks panicked.

Aldo is stalking him here. However, Bautista starts to come back forward. Nasty combination off some beautiful head movement from Jose Aldo. Bautista gets a clinch and he pushes Aldo against the fence. The crowd immediately starts to boo again and you have to think Bautista is doing this to get away from the striking.

Halfway through the round where it’s been all Jose Aldo on the feet. Nice shoulder strikes from Bautista and he’s trying desperately to get a takedown but he can’t get Aldo down. Knee from Aldo and a right from Bautista. Jab from Bautista and a jab counter from Aldo that backed Bautista up.

Right from Aldo and Bautista tries going right back on the takedown. One minute left in the round and Bautista goes back to just holding Aldo here. Aldo breaks free and both men land big combinations. Aldo lands big and the round ends. 1-1 after Aldo takes the second at UFC 307.

Round 3

Entering the final round and it’s either 1-1 or 2-0 Aldo. They touch gloves and here we go. Aldo just misses with a combination. Big jab from Aldo and Bautista starts to press forward. Bautista comes forward and eats a counter from Aldo. Combination from Aldo lands.

Jab to the body from Bautista. Both men trade shots and Aldo backs Bautista up with a jab. Lead left hook lands for Aldo and Bautista throws another body shot. Right over the top from Bautista. Bautista comes in and Aldo lands a combination. Takedown attempt from Bautista and Aldo defends with ease.

Aldo looks annoyed against the fence here. Halfway through the final round and the crowd is not happy as Bautista is just holding him here. Bautista is trying desperately for a takedown and Aldo is doing a great job of just staying against the fence.

The referee breaks them apart and Bautista immediately shoots right back on a takedown. Aldo defends again and the crowd is furious. The referee is going to break them apart again. Aldo finally breaks free and Aldo is throwing heat. Big combinations from Aldo and Bautista tries desperately to go for a takedown. He clinches him again and the fight ends. I give the round to Aldo and the fight but who knows.

Mario Bautista def. Jose Aldo by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)