UFC 307 Results: Kayla Harrison grinds out a decision over Ketlen Vieira

Kicking off the main card of UFC 307 was a title eliminator in the women’s bantamweight division. Former PFL Champion and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Kayla Harrison (17-1) was looking to win her second fight inside the octagon as she took on second ranked Ketlen Vieira (14-3).

Kayla Harrison made her highly anticipated octagon debut back in April when she completely mauled Holly Holm. In my opinion, the performance was impressive enough to earn a title shot, but she needed to win one more fight to get that shot. That fight came against Ketlen Vieira.

Vieira entered this fight was a lot of confidence. She was 3-1 in her last four fights with the lone loss coming against the current champion Raquel Pennington. She was the biggest betting underdog on tonight’s card, but she was confident she could shock the world.

UFC 307 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 307 main card opener starts with a touch of the gloves. Both of these ladies are just feeling things out early in the first. Harrison is not looking for takedowns early, just feels like she’s wanting to strike with Vieira. Vieira isn’t throwing much here and Harrison gets a clinch. Vieira breaks free and they are back to striking. Neither is landing anything significant here.

Harrison gets a body lock and she gets Vieira against the fence. Harrison takes Vieira down and she’s immediately passing. Vieira is in a world of trouble here. Mount for Kayla Harrison and a huge elbow. Harrison is in full control here but Vieira’s saving grace is that the round is about to end. The round ends and it’s 1-0 Harrison at UFC 307

Round 2

Second round begins and Harrison opens with a kick. I’m a little shocked Harrison isn’t immediately trying to get things to the ground. Harrison seems content striking and she lands a big inside leg kick that drops Vieira. Vieira pops up and lands a nice straight shot.

Long right hand from Vieira. Harrison pushes forward and lands a big left hand. She looks to grab the leg but she backs away. Vieira isn’t throwing much right now it’s looking like she’s just anticipating the takedown. Nice counter from Vieira as Harrison pushes forward. Inside leg kick from Harrison and a counter right from Vieira.

Vieira lands another right and Harrison finally gets a body lock halfway through the round. Vieira is able to break free and she lands a right. Harrison goes right back to the clinch but she eats an elbow. Harrison isn’t doing much with this clinch. Huge elbow in tight and that hurt Harrison and that caused a huge hematoma above her eye.

Big moment there from Ketlen Vieira. Boos from the crowd now and Harrison is just holding Vieira here against the fence. The referee breaks them up and they are back to striking. Inside low kick from Vieira and a head kick from Vieira. The round comes to a close and that’s a round for Vieira. 1-1 at UFC 307.

Round 3

Entering the final round and whoever wins this round wins the fight. Huge low kick from Harrison and that drops Vieira. Harrison tries to use it to get Vieira down but Vieira breaks away. Combination from Vieira and Harrison lands a left. Another inside leg kick from Harrison drops Vieira.

Not much is happening here with three minutes left in the fight. Harrison with a big takedown attempt and Vieira is defending well. However, Harrison pushes forward and she’s able to get the takedown. Two and a half minutes left and Harrison is landing bombs right now.

Vieira tries to create some space but she just eats big shots for her troubles. Harrison postures up and lands again. Less than two minutes left and Vieira needs to get desperate here. Vieira has no answer on the ground for Kayla Harrison. Vieira is getting smashed by Harrison here. One minute left and it’s all Kayla Harrison here.

Half guard now from Harrison. Mount and two big shots. Harrison briefly gets the back but Vieira gets it back to half guard. The fight ends and it’s going to be a win for Kayla Harrison at UFC 307.

Kayla Harrison def. Ketlen Vieira by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)