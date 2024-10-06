UFC 307 Results: Julianna Pena regains bantamweight title with a questionable decision over Raquel Pennington

In the co-main event of UFC 307, the women’s bantamweight title is on the line. The champion Raquel Pennington (16-8) looks to make her first successful title defense as she takes on former champion Julianna Pena (10-5).

Raquel Pennington won five straight fights to earn a shot at the vacant title back in January. In her second attempt to capture the world title, Pennington pulled the upset and dominated Mayra Bueno Silva over the course of five rounds to become bantamweight champion. Tonight she took on one of the toughest challengers in the division in Julianna Pena.

The former champion hadn’t fought in over two years as she’d been out with a number of injuries. Of course, Pena’s best moment came when she shocked the world by beating the greatest of all time in Amanda Nunes for the bantamweight title. While she lost in the rematch, she is still at the top of the division and tonight she was looking to regain the UFC title.

UFC 307 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 307 co-main event starts with Pennington taking the center. Double jab attempt from Pena. Pennington comes forward but she eats two jabs from Pena. Pena lands a nice left counter and now both trade jabs. Huge left from Pennington stings Pena. That backed her up and she had to shake it off.

Big jab now from Pennington. Body kick from Pennington and a right counter from Pena. Pennington comes forward and lands but Pena lands a nice counter right on the exit. Halfway through the first round and both are landing but nothing major outside of that one left from Pennington.

Nice right hand from the champion. Running jab lands for Pennington. Left over the top from Pena and now a jab. Sharp jab and a combination from Pennington. Big uppercut now from Pennington. Leg kick from Pennington and now a sharp jab lands for Rocky. Another big jab from Pennington and a check left.

Leg kick from Pennington again. The champion is taking the first round. Pena tries pushing forward but doesn’t land. Right hand over the top from Pena. Big body kick from Pennington ends the first. 1-0 Pennington after one at UFC 307.

Round 2

Entering the second and this fight is very competitive thus far. Pennington opens with pressure and a double jab. Both trade lefts in the center. Right hand lands for Pena. Front kick to the body lands for Pennington and now she’s upping her pressure. Stiff jab from the champion and she lands to the body.

They clinch 90 seconds into the second round. Couple of knees from Pennington but Pena trips her and gets right to side control. Pennington defending the position here and she’s trying to prevent Pena from mounting her. Halfway through the round and not much is happening here but it’s a dominant position for Pena.

Short shots from Pena and now she lands a few really nice knees to the body. Pennington forces a scramble and gets to her feet but Pena hops on her back with one minute left in the round. Pena is just holding on here as Pennington is landing some rabbit punches. The round ends and it’s 1-1 after two at UFC 307.

Round 3

The third round is underway at UFC 307 and Pennington opens with three jabs. Looks a little more urgent and she’s really trying to fight with pressure. Big shot from Pennington and Pena lands a counter. Long jab now from Julianna Pena lands. Double jab now from Pena lands. Left hook lands from Pennington.

Combination from Pennington and Pena tries to get a body lock but Rocky shakes her off. High kick from Pennington and a right hand from Pena. Long right hand lands from Pena. Both trade jabs. 1-2 now from Pena and a counter left. Uppercut by Pena lands and she gets a body lock.

Easy trip from Julianna Pena and again she’s right in side control. This is a repeat of the second round as Pennington scrambles but Pena gets her back. One minute left in the round and Pennington is in an awful position. Short shots from Pena and she tries for a rear naked choke. The round ends and it’s 2-1 Pena at UFC 307.

Round 4

Entering the fourth round and all the momentum is with Julianna Pena right now. Pennington opens again with pressure and a big head kick stiffens up Pena. She seems okay though and she fires back. Pennington making this a dog fight in the opening minute. Big shots from Pena and now big shots from the champion.

Pennington’s corner was begging her to make this a fight and that’s what she’s doing in the opening minute. Big calf kick from Pennington and now a stiff jab. Pena’s corner is begging her to clinch. 1-2 from Pennington and now a left hook. Nice combination from Pennington.

Halfway through the round and at this rate, we might be looking at a 2-2 fight going into the fifth. Big right hand from Pennington. Pennington is really upping her pressure. Huge right hand drops Pena and Pena is trying to recover. She gets a body lock and pushes her against the fence.

Pennington is able to stay on her feet and she breaks free. Pennington right back on the pressure and she lands another left hook. 1-2 now from Pena. Pennington lands another combination. Big jab and a combination from Pennington. The round ends and it’s a clear round for the champion. 2-2 at UFC 307

Round 5

Entering the final round and I think this round determines the fight. Pennington goes right back on her pressure and she lands a left. Triple jab and a left hook from Pennington. Pena is trying to regain her pressure here but Pennington is leading the striking dance here. Right hand lands for Pena.

Big right hand lands for Pena in a wild exchange. Two big jabs land for Pennington. That jab is crispy right now for Raquel Pennington. Pena gets a clinch but it’s Pennington that reverses and gets the dominant position. Right hand over the top from Pennington and now it’s Pena who lands a big right hand.

Stiff jab from Pennington with two minutes left in the round. Big right hand hurts Julianna Pena. Pena is hurt against the fence and she’s retreating. Pennington is all over her here. Combination from Pena as she gets some space. Pennington lands a hook to the body. One minute left in this one.

1-2 from the champion. Left hook and Pennington is upping her pressure again. Another combination from the champion and Pena fires back with a right hand. Blitz combination from Pennington. Both trade lefts. Left counter from Pennington and a combination. The round ends and I have it 48-47 Pennington at UFC 307.

Julianna Pena def. Raquel Pennington by Split Decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)