UFC 307 Results: Alex Pereira retains after finishing Khalil Rountree in the fourth

In the main event of UFC 307, the light heavyweight title is on the line. The champion Alex “Poatan” Pereira (11-2) will look to defend his title for the third time in less than six months as he takes on a fellow dangerous striking in Khalil Rountree (13-5).

Alex Pereira was looking to defend his title successfully for the third time in just the last six months. Last year, Pereira moved up after losing the middleweight title. After defeating Jan Blachowicz, he knocked out Jiri Prochazka to win the vacant title. Knockouts over Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka (rematch) led him to tonight where he was looking for that third title defense.

That defense came against fellow dangerous striker Khalil Rountree. Rountree entered tonight having won five fights in a row. After knocking out former title challenger Anthony Smith earlier this year, Rountree shot his shot calling out the UFC champion. To the surprise of many, he got this opportunity. Tonight, he was looking to take full advantage.

UFC 307 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 307 main event starts with Pereira throwing a jumping kick that doesn’t land. Rountree fires a huge right hand back and then another. Rountree looks confident and comfortable striking with the champion. Big left straight just misses from Rountree. Another left just misses from Rountree.

Calf kick from Pereira but Rountree snaps his head back with a left hand. Right hand from Pereira gets the attention of Rountree. Just feels like this could end at any moment. Nasty calf kick from Pereira. Head kick just misses from Pereira and Rountree just misses a counter combination.

Pereira ups the pressure a little. Another nasty calf kick from Pereira. High level striking chess match going on here. Combination lands from Rountree and he definitely has the respect of Pereira. Another nice left from Rountree. Head kick from Pereira is blocked and Rountree hits him with a big right.

Long jab from Pereira. Long combination again from Rountree. Pereira’s struggling with Rountree’s speed a little here in the first round. Leg kick from Pereira buckles the lead leg of Rountree. The round ends and I give the first round to Khalil Rountree at UFC 307.

Round 2

The second round starts with immediate pressure from Pereira. However, Rountree gets the center back after throwing a combination. Head kick from Pereira is blocked again by Rountree. Check right hook snaps the chin of Pereira. Pereira back on the pressure. Jab from Pereira and Rountree fires back.

Right hand from Pereira and he might’ve hurt Rountree there. Left and now a huge leg kick from Pereira. Three minutes left and Pereira is plotting forward here as Rountree is circling on the outside. Another head kick attempt from Pereira. Body kick from Pereira. Rountree keeps firing but he’s a little short right now on his strikes.

Right over the top lands from Rountree and Pereira fires a leg kick. Left straight from Pereira and another low kick. Long jab from Pereira. Pereira misses with a head kick and Rountree counters with a huge right hand. That hurt the champion but he recovers quickly. Long combination from Rountree and he might’ve stolen this second round. Right hand from Pereira and a high kick from Rountree. 20-18 Rountree at UFC 307.

Round 3

Entering the third and Alex Pereira really needs to get going here. He takes the center and here we go. Pereira tries pressing forward but he eats a nasty combination from Rountree. Huge body kick backs up Pereira. Pereira is not looking confident right now and Rountree is gaining confidence.

Big rip from the challenger to the body. Head kick and a jab from Pereira. Shot to the body land from Rountree. The speed is a real factor for Rountree. Big right hand a jab from Pereira. Left now from Rountree. Halfway through the round and these two are evenly matched in this one. Two nasty calf kicks from Pereira.

Another one and Rountree counters with a shot to the body. Head kick attempt from Pereira and Rountree lands a counter. Straight shot from Pereira. Nice jab from Pereira and a counter left from Rountree. Nice left straight from Pereira. Pereira is starting to really stalk Rountree here.

Body kick and three straight big jabs from Poatan. Pereira is busting up Rountree here. Rountree is looking tired and hurt and Pereira is looking fresh. Combination ends and it’s a round for the champion at UFC 307.

Round 4

Entering the fourth and all momentum seems to be with Pereira. Jab from Pereira starts the striking and now a calf kick. Rountree is firing kicks of his own. Jab and a right straight from Pereira. Body kick now from Pereira. Right and now a left from Pereira. Another jab from Pereira and a calf kick.

That calf kick is nasty as he lands another. Jab and another big calf kick. Power jab from Pereira and Rountree is hurt. Another big jab from Pereira and he hurts Rountree again. Rountree is really hurt here and Pereira is busting him up. Rountree is trying to throw back but Pereira is all over him.

Poatan going in for the finish here and he’s just teeing off on Rountree. Unbelievable toughness from Khalil Rountree and Pereira is being careful as he’s looking for this finish. Rountree lands a shot of his own but now Pereira lands big. Knee to the body and now an uppercut. Rountree is firing back and now Pereira sits down on some body shots. Down goes Rountree and this one is over.

Alex Pereira def. Khalil Rountree by TKO – Round 4