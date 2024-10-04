UFC 307 Main Event Preview and Prediction: Alex Pereira – Khalil Rountree

Tomorrow night in the main event of UFC 307, the light heavyweight title is on the line. The champion Alex “Poatan” Pereira (11-2) will look to defend his title for the third time in less than six months as he takes on a fellow dangerous striking in Khalil Rountree (13-5).

Starting with the champion, he’s looking to cap off one of the most impressive 12-month stretches in UFC history. After losing the middleweight title in April 2023, Pereira moved up to 205 and beat Jan Blachowicz in July. Starting last November, he knocked out Jiri Prochazka for the vacant light heavyweight title.

He then knocked out Jamahal Hill in his first title defense at UFC 300. He followed that up by knocking out Jiri Prochazka in their rematch. His run at light heavyweight is already legendary and it just started last July. He’ll look to add another victim to his hit list tomorrow night in Khalil Rountree.

It’s been quite the journey for Rountree. Back in 2016, Rountree lost in the finals of The Ultimate Fighter. He then lost by first round submission in his next fight. He went on a nice winning streak and then he was brutally knocked out by Johnny Walker. That started a 1-3 stretch. However, starting in September 2021, he turned things around. Five straight wins including four knockouts have earned him this shot at the champion.

UFC 307 Prediction

In my opinion, you’re looking at the two most dangerous strikers in the light heavyweight division in this matchup. Two guys with incredible striking and unbelievable power. Either one of these men are capable of walking out of Salt Lake City as the UFC light heavyweight champion.

So, who gets it done? I can’t bet against Poatan in this spot. While Khalil Rountree is incredibly fast and dynamic on the feet, I just think there’s levels to striking and there’s no one on the level of Alex Pereira. At 205, he’s a different beast and I don’t think he’s going to be losing his title tomorrow night.

His power shocks fighters when they get hit by him and I think Rountree is going to be really surprised in the first round. It’s going to be exciting and you don’t want to turn away because I think the UFC 307 main event ends in the first and Bruce Buffer is going to say, “And Still!”

Prediction: Alex Pereira by KO